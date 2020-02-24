🔥Brit boy, three, drowns at water park in Thailand after 'falling into slide landing zone'🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

A three-year-old British boy has drowned at a water park in Thailand after falling into a pool, it is reported.

The toddler slipped into the landing area of a flume slide at the Blue Tree Waterpark in Phuket on Sunday afternoon, according to local reports.

Lifeguards pulled him unconscious from the water and attempted to resuscitate him but he was later pronounced dead in hospital, the Bangkok Post reported.

The paper quoted police as saying they had received a call at around 4.30pm local time to reports of a young boy being found unconscious at the park.

The three-year-old was on holiday with his family (Blue Tree Water Park)

Police Captain Yanpatr Malai, of the Thalong district station, reportedly said: “The boy’s mother and father were very upset yesterday, they could not believe their son was gone.

“There were also many tourists gathered around the pool who were shocked by the incident. The mother and father were sitting crying at the edge of the pool uncontrollably.

“The staff said that the boy had been brought from the bottom of the pool in an unconscious state. He was given treatment at the scene and taken to hospital but died later.”

The Blue Tree Water Park, issued a statement yesterday describing its “deep distress” over the incident.

The statement read: “We are deeply distressed to say that there was a tragic accident today, February 23, at Blue Tree, Phuket.

“A three year old boy wandered into the Landing Pool area of the busy slide area this afternoon.

“He stumbled and fell under water after which he was spotted by one of the lifeguards on duty who came to his immediate assistance.

“He was given mouth-to-mouth resuscitation and rushed to Talang Hospital by an ambulance that arrived promptly after being called.

“Sadly he could not be revived. The Landing Pool area is strictly for those coming down the slides.

“Sunday is a very busy day. There are highly-trained life guards positioned at the bottom of the slides to watch people coming down for the purpose of ensuring their safety.

“His parents are understandably devastated and we continue to offer our support in any way possible. We are all deeply upset by this extremely sad incident.”