🔥Brit Awards red carpet 2020 LIVE: Lewis Capaldi and Lizzo are the first to arrive at London's O2 Arena🔥

Lewis Capaldi and Lizzo have arrived on the red carpet for the 2020 Brit Awards as the biggest night in British pop music kicks off.

This year’s awards, the 40th since its inception in 1980, will feature a slate of some of the biggest stars in music taking to the stage.

Hosted by comedian Jack Whitehall, tonight’s ceremony will feature performances from the likes of Billie Eilish, Harry Styles and Stormzy.

Capaldi posed in typically hilarious fashion, pulling peace signs and even flipping the bird to the cameras.

(Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

Capaldi is nominated for four Brits this year – Best Male Solo Artist, Best New Artist, Song of the Year and Mastercard Album of the Year – and will also be performing at the ceremon.

Lizzo, who is also performing tonight, arrived on the red carpet in style, wearing a chocolate bar-inspired dress.