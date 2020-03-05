🔥Bring It On The Musical will run at Southbank Centre as part of its UK tour🔥

Your guide to what’s hot in London

Bring It On The Musical will play at London’s Southbank Centre as part of the show’s UK tour.

The Queen Elizabeth Hall will host the production for five weeks, from December 9.

Directed by Guy Unsworth and choreographed by Fabian Aloise, the show is inspired by the 2000 film of the same name.

Love Island star Amber Davies and Olympic gymnast Louis Smith are set to star as Campell and Cameron in the musical, alongside Vanessa Fisher who will take on the role of Danielle.

The wider cast will be made up of Alicia Belgarde, Georgia Bradshaw, Ayden Morgan, Samuel Wilson-Freeman and Chloe Pole.

Much like the hit film, the story follows a high school cheerleader who is forced to move to a nearby school. After joining their cheer team, Campell finds herself back in contention for the competition crown.

The musical features an original score by the Pulitzer Prize-winning writers Tom Kitt and Lin-Manuel Miranda. Danny MacDonald has also joined the show as acrobatic director.

New London musicals coming in 2020

The UK and Ireland tour will kick off in June at the Birmingham Hippodrome, before embarking on a whistle-stop tour of the country. It’s due to stop at Milton Keynes Theatre, Wales Millennium Centre, Manchester Opera House, Liverpool Empire and Blackpool Grand Theatre, amongst other venues,

Tickets for the UK and Ireland tour go on sale on March 9.

The show first launched on Broadway in 2012 and ran 21 previews and 173 performances.

Bring It On The Musical will run at Southbank Centre’s Queen Elizabeth Hall from December 9 until January 10.

Click here to buy London theatre tickets with GO London Tickets