🔥Brilliant Eoin Morgan smashes England to T20 series win over South Africa🔥

Eoin Morgan produced a brutal innings of 57 not out off just 22 balls as England chased a whopping 223 to beat South Africa in the third T20 international and seal 2-1 a series win.

On a superb batting surface at Centurion, the England skipper hit seven sixes to steer his side to a five wicket win with as many balls to spare, making amends for getting out when similarly well-placed in the series opener.

Another excellent opening partnership of 84 from Temba Bavuma and Quinton de Kock got the hosts off to a rampant start, before they fell in successive overs, the latter caught in the deep by Jonny Bairstow off Ben Stokes for 35 before Bavuma was bowled by Adil Rashid one short of his half-century.

Rassie van der Dussen (11) became Stokes’ second victim soon after, but on a road of a pitch the Proteas continued to score freely, Heinrich Klaasen striking 66 off 33 balls and David Miller finishing 35 not out as they ended their 20 overs on 222 for six.

A series victory gets England’s serious preparation for this year’s T20 World Cup off to the ideal start

England’s bowlers had endured a difficult afternoon, Mark Wood getting the worst of the treatment as his three overs went for 47 runs, but Stokes and Tom Curran impressed, with two wickets apiece and were the only men on either side to finish with single-figure economies.

Despite the early loss of Jason Roy (7), England’s chase got off to a good start as Jos Buttler found his groove in timely fashion with a half-century while Jonny Bairstow kept up his excellent white-ball form with 64.

There was a brief wobble when Dawid Malan, in for the sick Joe Denly, stuttered before getting a faint bottom edge through to De Kock for 11, but the power hitting of Stokes (22) and Morgan brought things back under control.

Things might have got interesting had Moeen Ali, in at seven despite his masterclass in the second T20I, not been dropped first ball by Dwaine Pretorius, but the all-rounder survived and slapped the first ball of Andile Phelukwayo’s final over for four to seal the win.