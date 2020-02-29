🔥Brighton vs Crystal Palace LIVE stream, which TV channel and how to watch Premier League football today🔥

Crystal Palace head to the south coast hoping to deepen the relegation fears of rivals Brighton in Saturday’s lunchtime kick-off in the Premier League.

The Eagles’ win over Newcastle last weekend took them to 33 points and within touching distance of assuring top flight survival, but Brighton are still yet to win a game in 2020 and are looking over their shoulders, just four points clear of the drop.

The Seagulls have drawn each of their last three league home games, and have not won in any competition since beating fellow strugglers Bournemouth in late December.

TV channel: The match will be televised live on BT Sport 1 with coverage starting from 12pm GMT.

Live stream: BT Sport subscribers will be able to stream the match online via the video player and the BT Sport app.

