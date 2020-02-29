🔥Brighton vs Crystal Palace LIVE: Premier League commentary stream, team news and latest build-up🔥

Welcome to the Evening Standard’s live Premier League commentary stream of Brighton vs Crystal Palace.

These two rivals renew hostilities on the south coast in Saturday’s early Premier League kick-off after playing out a tense 1-1 draw at Selhurst Park in December, when Wilfried Zaha rescued a late point for Roy Hodgson’s side after a fine Neal Maupay goal.

Brighton have still yet to win a match across any competition in 2020 and sit just four points above the relegation zone, while Palace only sealed their first top-flight victory of the calendar year against Newcastle last weekend.

With kick-off scheduled for 12:30pm GMT, follow all the action with Jack Rosser at Amex Stadium…

Live Updates

Read more…

ES COVERAGE

2020-02-29T09:20:13.493Z

Good morning and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of Brighton vs Crystal Palace in the Premier League!

Can’t see the Brighton vs Crystal Palace LIVE: Premier League commentary stream, team news and build-up blog? Click here for the desktop version.

How to watch Brighton vs Crystal Palace

TV channel: Coverage starts at 12pm GMT on BT Sport 1 and BT Sport Ultimate, with kick-off at 12:30pm.

Live stream: BT Sport subscribers will be able to stream the match online via the video player and the BT Sport app.

Crystal Palace team news

Crystal Palace captain Luka Milivojevic could return to Roy Hodgson’s starting XI today.

Milivojevic missed last weekend’s 1-0 victory over Newcastle through illness, and Palace looked re-energised following a two-week winter break.

Hodgson opted for a three-man midfield of Cheikhou Kouyate, James McCarthy and James McArthur, with the latter occupying more attacking positions.

Meanwhile, Mamadou Sakho is unlikely to feature despite returning to full training this week.

The centre-back is short of match fitness having been sidelined by a hamstring injury suffered in the draw at Norwich on New Year’s Day.​

Predicted lineups

Brighton (4-2-3-1): Ryan; Schelotto, Duffy, Dunk, Burn; Propper, Mooy; Gross, March, Trossard; Murray

Crystal Palace (4-3-3): Guaita; Ward, Dann, Cahill, Van Aanholt; Kouyate, Milivojevic, McArthur; Ayew, Benteke, Zaha

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Evening Standard.