🔥Brighton vs Arsenal 'scheduled to go ahead' after Gunners players self-isolate as coronavirus precaution🔥

Brighton have confirmed that Saturday’s Premier League match against Arsenal is currently scheduled to go ahead as planned.

The Gunners were due to face Manchester City in a rearranged fixture at the Etihad on Wednesday night, only for the game to be postponed as a precautionary measure amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Arsenal announced in the early hours of Wednesday morning that a number of players and four members of staff were self-isolating after meeting Olympiacos owner Evangelos Marinakis before the Europa League last-32, second-leg tie in north London 13 days ago on February 27.

Marinakis – who also owns Championship club Nottingham Forest and attended last Friday’s match against Millwall – announced on Tuesday that he had tested positive for coronavirus.

Per Government guidelines, that self-isolation period should last for 14 days after the time of contact, leading to the City clash being called off.

Such a development has inevitably led to questions over what procedures, if any, that Arsenal’s opponents since that defeat to Olympiacos – Portsmouth and West Ham – may now have to implement, while also raising doubts over the Gunners’ other forthcoming fixtures.

However, Brighton released a statement on Wednesday morning to confirm that their meeting with Mikel Arteta’s side – scheduled for a 3pm GMT kick-off at the Amex Stadium on Saturday – is set to be played, with no Arsenal players or staff showing symptoms of the virus and the self-isolation period due to end on Friday.

“The risk is considered extremely low and Saturday’s match remains scheduled to go ahead with the self-isolation period for those players ending tomorrow, as we continue to follow government and medical advice with regard to the coronavirus,” Brighton said.