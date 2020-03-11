brighton-vs-arsenal-&apos;scheduled-to-go-ahead&apos;-after-gunners-players-self-isolate-as-coronavirus-precaution

🔥Brighton vs Arsenal 'scheduled to go ahead' after Gunners players self-isolate as coronavirus precaution🔥

News
John koli0

Brighton have confirmed that Saturday’s Premier League match against Arsenal is currently scheduled to go ahead as planned.

The Gunners were due to face Manchester City in a rearranged fixture at the Etihad on Wednesday night, only for the game to be postponed as a precautionary measure amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Arsenal announced in the early hours of Wednesday morning that a number of players and four members of staff were self-isolating after meeting Olympiacos owner Evangelos Marinakis before the Europa League last-32, second-leg tie in north London 13 days ago on February 27.

Marinakis – who also owns Championship club Nottingham Forest and attended last Friday’s match against Millwall – announced on Tuesday that he had tested positive for coronavirus.

Per Government guidelines, that self-isolation period should last for 14 days after the time of contact, leading to the City clash being called off.

Such a development has inevitably led to questions over what procedures, if any, that Arsenal’s opponents since that defeat to Olympiacos – Portsmouth and West Ham – may now have to implement, while also raising doubts over the Gunners’ other forthcoming fixtures.

However, Brighton released a statement on Wednesday morning to confirm that their meeting with Mikel Arteta’s side – scheduled for a 3pm GMT kick-off at the Amex Stadium on Saturday – is set to be played, with no Arsenal players or staff showing symptoms of the virus and the self-isolation period due to end on Friday.

“The risk is considered extremely low and Saturday’s match remains scheduled to go ahead with the self-isolation period for those players ending tomorrow, as we continue to follow government and medical advice with regard to the coronavirus,” Brighton said.

Related Posts

super-bowl-2020-live,-kansas-city-chiefs-vs-san-francisco-49ers:-score-stream,-latest-updates-and-result

Super Bowl 2020 LIVE, Kansas City Chiefs vs San Francisco 49ers: Score stream, latest updates and result

John koli
arsenal-vs-everton-preview:-premier-league-prediction,-tickets,-tv,-live-stream,-h2h,-team-news,-odds

🔥Arsenal vs Everton preview: Premier League prediction, tickets, TV, live stream, H2H, team news, odds🔥

John koli
two-us.-health-screeners-at-lax-test-positive-for-coronavirus:-internal-email

🔥Two U.S. health screeners at LAX test positive for coronavirus: internal email🔥

mariya smith

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *