Brighton vs Arsenal has been postponed this weekend following the news that Mikel Arteta has tested positive for coronavirus.

The two teams had been due to play at the Amex Stadium on Saturday following the Premier League’s initial decision to go ahead with this weekend’s round of fixtures as planned.

The Premier League had released a statement on Thursday evening that games would continue in accordance with the government’s advice after Prime Minister Boris Johnson had chaired a COBRA meeting earlier on Thursday.

Johnson stated that schools would not close and major sporting events in the UK would still go ahead despite the Covid-19 pandemic sweeping the globe.

Less than an hour after the Premier League’s statement that games would continue to be played, Arsenal confirmed that head coach Arteta had contracted Covid-19.

With Arsenal’s London Colney training base now shut and the club expecting a “significant number” of staff to self-isolate following Arteta’s diagnosis, Saturday’s match against Brighton has now been postponed until further notice.

More to follow.