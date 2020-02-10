🔥Brighton GP surgery closes due to 'urgent operational health reasons'🔥
A GP surgery in Brighton has closed because of an “urgent operational health and safety reason”.
The County Oak Medical Centre in Brighton was closed on Monday, a spokesman for the GP surgery said.
There are now eight confirmed cases of coronavirus in the UK although it is not confirmed that the surgery closing is linked with the virus.
More follows…
