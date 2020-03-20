🔥Brigade Bar + Kitchen is giving away thousands of free meals to vulnerable Londoners🔥

Going Out in London Discover

A London Bridge restaurant is offering free meals to vulnerable people in its local community in a bid to tackle the disruption caused by the coronavirus outbreak.

Brigade Bar + Kitchen, a social enterprise restaurant based in a former fire station on Tooley Street, handed out 500 free meals yesterday and another 2000 today. It is hoping that it will be able to increase that number further from Monday.

The restaurant works all year round with homeless and disadvantaged Londoners to provide skills development and career support.

“Our ethos is about good food, doing good and in these unprecedented and challenging times we feel we have a role to play,” said Simon Boyle, the founder of both Brigade Bar + Kitchen and the charity Beyond Food Foundation.

“We don’t know what’s happening with the restaurant, but each day we want to continue doing something positive.”

Helping out: Brigade Bar + Kitchen on Tooley Street in London Bridge (Paul Winch-Furness – Photographe)

“If you know someone that’s vulnerable, isolated and needs help getting freshly cooked food on the table, swing by and grab them a meal. Put a note into your neighbour’s doors and let’s come together as a community.”

The vegan meals can be picked up from 11.30am each day until further notice. Brigade Bar + Kitchen has also set up a Crowdfunder to help keep the initiative going, and are also starting to work with larger London caterers including Searcy’s.

The initiative is another example of the goodwill being shown across the London restaurant community, despite the industry facing mass temporary closures. Over the last few days, a number of both major and minor restaurant groups have announced discounts for NHS staff, while QOOT restaurant group (which includes Dominique Ansel Bakery and By Chloe) has revealed it will give away free lunches to children on free school meals.