🔥Brie Larson Will Reportedly Get Equal Pay For Avengers 5 And Be The New Team Leader🔥

It would be fair to say that Captain Marvel isn’t everybody’s favorite member of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Even before the character’s first solo movie was released, a campaign was launched by online trolls in an effort to sabotage the reviews on sites like Rotten Tomatoes, while petitions were also started in an effort to have Brie Larson replaced in the title role.

Obviously, though, nobody in Hollywood pays attention to these kind of things, and Carol Danvers’ first solo adventure went on to earn over a billion dollars at the box office in the wake of a largely solid critical reception. But that hasn’t stopped some vocal members of the MCU fanbase in voicing their dissatisfaction with the Academy Award winning actress’ performance.

Even though Captain Marvel was reduced to having a very small role in the events of Avengers: Endgame, the petitions haven’t gone away, and people were even in uproar about Larson’s appearance in a car commercial that many deemed to be pushing an agenda. Despite facing such backlash, however, it seems as though the divisive superhero is set to play an even more prominent role in the MCU going forward.

According to our sources – the same ones who told us the Guardians of the Galaxy are set to cameo in Thor: Love and Thunder, and that a Green Lantern show is coming to HBO Max, both of which are now confirmed – Marvel Studios have agreed to pay Larson the same as the rest of her more established male co-stars in Avengers 5. If you’ll recall, this is something we reported last month that she was seeking, along with top billing in the film. And it’s said she’ll likely get that as well.

Not only that, but our sources – who also told us Han was returning to the Fast & Furious franchise last year – say that Captain Marvel is set to be made the leader of the next incarnation of the Avengers and will head up the team in their next outing, something that will no doubt send some people into meltdown. With Iron Man and Captain America out of the picture, Earth’s Mightiest Heroes are definitely in need of a new figurehead and there’s no denying that the former Air Force pilot fits the bill better than the vast majority of the remaining members given her powers and military background.

Of course, we also know that Carol Danvers won’t be the MCU’s Captain Marvel forever, with plans already in place to have another character take over the mantle eventually. But it seems that for a few movies, at least, she’ll be the one leading the New Avengers.