🔥Brie Larson Explains Avengers: Endgame Photos Of Captain Marvel On Vormir🔥

Avengers: Endgame might have arrived in theaters nearly a year ago, but the conversation around the Russo Brothers’ massive blockbuster hasn’t slowed down much. The pair of directors crafted a dense movie through the MCU’s timeline, featuring every hero in the shared universe. This includes Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel, who had only recently made her debut. Fans have been wondering about set photos which featured Carol Danvers on Vormir, and now Larson has explained their origin.

Brie Larson had a tricky job to do with Avengers: Endgame. While she didn’t have an especially large role, the Oscar winning actress actually had to film The Avengers before working on Captain Marvel– despite their respective release dates. Larson recently explained this as the reason behind her photos on Vormir. Check out her Instagram post below.

Well, that certainly clears things up. Don’t expect to hear about deleted scenes where Carol Danvers fights off Red Skull or Thanos’ forces on Vormir. Brie Larson was simply testing out her costume and physicality for Captain Marvel on the set Vormir set that day. So let the FOMO continue.

Brie Larson addressed the images of Captain Marvel’s time on Vormir (or lacktherof) over on her personal Instagram page. Larson has a great social media presence, often geeking out about the MCU or the latest Star Wars news. The above photos show Larson early in her tenure as the powerful Marvel hero. She was trying to find Carol’s “moves”, with Larson extending her arms like she was shooting an blast of energy.

Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame are absolutely massive movies, and The Russo Brother added extra pressure by filming them back-to-back. As such, plenty of scenes and alternate version of the story were left by the wayside on their long journey to theaters. This includes the handling of the Vormir scene, and Black Widow’s ultimate sacrifice to procure the Soul Stone.

The theatrical cut of Avengers: Endgame sees Hawkeye and Black Widow travel to Vormir during the Time Heist. The two friends fight each other for the chance to sacrifice themselves, with Black Widow besting him and falling to her death. An alternate version saw Thanos’ forces arriving during this conflict, which is why some fans thought Captain Marvel might pop up to save the day. Alas, that’s not why Brie Larson was on the Vormir set.

Given how powerful Captain Marvel is, The Russo Brothers were methodical about how she was used in Avengers: Endgame. While she saved Tony and Nebula in Act 1, she was largely kept off camera in order for the Time Heist and final battle against Thanos higher stakes. Because once Carol Danvers arrived on the scene, the power dynamic greatly shifts.

It should be interesting to see what comes next for Brie Larson’s signature character. Her sequel could be set either in the past or present, given the decades between her appearances in Captain Marvel and Avengers: Endgame. Spider-Man: Far From Home’s post-credits scene also revealed that Nick Fury was in space and collaborating with the Skrulls, which seems to be the most obvious clue as to where Carols’ story is headed.

