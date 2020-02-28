🔥Brie Larson Chokes Gal Gadot In Adorable New Photos🔥

Both Captain Marvel and Wonder Woman are two of their respective franchise’s most successful titles, and while many would consider them rivals in the quest for comic book cinema supremacy, the actresses who play the two powerhouses would argue otherwise. Don’t believe us? Just check out the gallery down below for a glimpse at the photos Gal Gadot shared with Brie Larson promoting peace and not war.

For years, many said that a woman could not lead a superhero film and that heroes like Wonder Women don’t work on the big screen. Then, Gal Gadot and Patty Jenkins defied expectations and released the 2017 critically acclaimed box office smash. The movie singlehandedly saved the DCEU from total obliteration and has launched the character into the stratosphere in terms of popularity. Diana will be back in action with a brand new set of armor in Wonder Woman 1984 as well, where she’ll take on Cheetah, which fans are understandably excited about.

Of course, Brie Larson would follow suit two years after the release of Wonder Woman as the first female lead in a solo effort from competitor Marvel Studios. Captain Marvel was a huge success, too, crossing the $1 billion mark. Given the prominent position these top-rated players are in, it would make sense for fans to think they’d be bitter rivals, but according to a few photos shared by Gadot from the Oscars, that’s simply not the case.

Both actresses apparently had a blast on the red carpet and seemed to be big fans of one another as opposed to competitors. Perhaps the caption beneath the amusing photo is a message for fans to stop all the hate between the two factions, as it reads:

Make love, Not war

As we all know, there’s plenty of great stories and characters from both publishing giants for everyone to enjoy, and that doesn’t mean one necessarily needs to be better than the other. Regardless of the context though, it’s nice to know that Gal Gadot and Brie Larson are on the same side.

Unfortunately, it’ll still be a while before Captain Marvel’s sequel hits theaters, but until then, fans can enjoy another one of Marvel’s leading ladies with Black Widow touching down in cinemas on May 1st, 2020. Following that, Diana returns in Wonder Woman 1984, which arrives on June 5th, 2020.