🔥Brie Larson And Gal Gadot Finally Recreated That Captain Marvel And Wonder Woman Photo🔥

Before we’d ever even met Brie Larson’s Carol Danvers, fans and the actress alike were hoping for a crossover with Wonder Woman. Though it took nearly three years, the Captain Marvel star finally brought that dream one step closer to reality when she posed with Gal Gadot at the 2020 Oscars. And in the process of documenting their glamorous meet up, the two actresses ended up maybe-accidentally-on-purpose recreating an iconic piece of fan art that first brought their two characters together.

Three years ago, the Twittersphere was geeked when Brie Larson retweeted a piece of fan art that showed Captain Marvel and Wonder Woman hamming it up for the camera together. She responded to a fan’s comment that it would be “so cool” for her and Gal Gadot to get together someday and recreate the picture with an empathetic “Mood!!!”

Apparently, when she and Gal Gadot met up at this year’s Academy Awards, they decided there was no time like the present to finally make a Captain Marvel/Wonder Woman (Captain Woman? Wonder Marvel??) selfie a reality.

In identical photosets shared to Instagram, the two actresses pose in two photos. The first shows Brie Larson choking Gal Gadot while Gal pulls at her earring — though it’s clear, from the fact that the Captain Marvel star appears to be mid-laugh, that it’s all fully in jest. In the follow-up photo, the two stars look much friendlier, hugging each other while they smile for the camera. Take a look at the adorable photos below:

Both Brie Larson and Gal Gadot captioned the photos, “Make love, not war,” and tagged each other. Even if they didn’t offer up an identical recreation of the fan art, the spirit of both are very much the same. Despite a supposed rivalry between DC Comics and Marvel Comics, fans of both seemed to be completely on board. Though the photos were posted just a day ago, they’ve racked up a cumulative 3.1 million likes already. And many fans left comments praising them for the fun photos and asking for a crossover film.

To be clear, they definitely are not announcing a crossover film (we can dream, though, right?). But fans of both Captain Marvel and Wonder Woman can look forward to seeing their favorite superheroines in their own respective franchises. It’s not clear when we’ll see Carol Danvers suit up again for Captain Marvel 2, but we do know for sure that Disney is definitely moving forward with the sequel — and Brie Larson may even already be in prep mode.

We do know we’ll soon see Diana of Themyscira on the big screen again in the Wonder Woman sequel, where she’ll face off against some pretty challenging villains — and we’ll finally get to learn how the heck Steve fits into everything. Wonder Woman 1984 hits theaters on June 5, 2020.