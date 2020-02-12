🔥Bridges and trains — what's behind the PM's taste for 'grands projets'?🔥

It is almost fashionable these days to claim that those who remain unpersuaded of the Prime Minister’s brilliance suffer from “Johnson Derangement Syndrome”. Yesterday, however, it was members of the PM’s own team who seemed to be in need of a lie-down in a darkened room. We have grown used to Dominic Cummings, Johnson’s senior adviser, giving impromptu and often surreal television interviews. Sometimes, as on Brexit night, he has the sullen air of a minor gangland figure on bail. Yesterday, in contrast, he had selected prankster mode.

Asked about his boss’s decision to give the green light to the HS2 train line — a scheme he strongly opposes — Cummings declared: “We need PJ Masks on the job.” This, for the uninitiated, was a reference to a children’s cartoon series about a masked superhero team who tackle crime at night.

Pressed on the Cabinet reshuffle expected at any moment, Cummings warmed to his theme, saying: “P J Masks will do a greater job than all of them put together.”

Meanwhile, Ben Wallace, the Defence Secretary, offered his own distinctive response to the day’s announcement. Which was to say to waiting reporters: “Choo choo choo choo.”

Since this was not, as far as I can tell, Bring Your Personality Disorder to Work Day, we must assume that such lightheadedness at the apex of government has other roots. And I would suggest that these roots run deep, and have much to tell us about significant tensions within Boris Johnson’s regime.

Matthew d'Ancona

First, credit where it is due: the Prime Minister is certainly right to press ahead with HS2, which risked becoming a phantom monument to bipartisan government procrastination since the plans were announced in 2010 by Lord Adonis, then Labour transport secretary.

There is a legitimate case against — expense, destruction of woodland, disruption during the lengthy construction process — but this is more than outweighed by the fact that the UK badly needs such a link, not only in practical terms as a north-south transport service, but also as a symbol of a broader commitment to radically enhanced infrastructure.

It was no accident that the PM announced a £5 billion programme of spending on buses and cycling lanes at the same time as confirming HS2: post-Brexit Britain will not prosper without a transformation of its sclerotic transport system.

Yet it was also no accident that Johnson declared HS2 would be split into three phases, with tighter corporate governance rules. The cost of the project has already soared from £33 billion to £106 billion — and, given that this is the official estimate, you can bet that the real figure will be substantially higher.

To put these figures in perspective, the annual budget in 2019/20 for health and social care in England is £139 billion. To spend so much on a single transport project is one of the most significant political risks Johnson will ever take.

It is no secret, of course, that the PM has a taste for the “grand projet” — real or imagined. As Mayor of London, he spent nearly £50 million on the garden-bridge-that-never-was. Now, he is planning a road bridge linking Scotland to Northern Ireland. Let’s see how that pans out.

More politically important than Johnson’s self-image as a 21st-century Brunel, however, is his Government’s commitment to regional regeneration and “levelling up” economic and social standards across the nation. Alongside an intermittently brutal approach to migration and deportation — witness the controversy over the flight to Jamaica that left this week — this commitment to the “left behind” is the PM’s most conspicuously populist strategy.

Many voted Conservative for the first time in the December general election. Johnson needs to deliver these trains and buses and houses and jobs if the Tories are to hold on to the territories they audaciously snatched from Labour.

The problem is twofold. First, capital projects of this scale are almost invariably delayed: you can set your watch by it (or not, more accurately).

Second, Johnson’s longing to loosen the purse strings poses a serious doctrinal challenge to his party. Certainly, Sajid Javid does not want to be remembered by history as the Chancellor who squandered the hard-won deficit reduction of the past 10 years on a series of white-elephant schemes. It is no accident that he has already insisted on proposals for departmental cuts of five per cent to be on his desk by March 2, in advance of the comprehensive spending review later this year.

True, there is a significant degree of ring-fencing for expenditure on health, law and order, and regional regeneration. But the Chancellor’s ultimatum makes clear that the age of austerity is very far from over, and that he fully intends to contain the extravagance of No 10.

It is tempting, therefore, to cast this as a simple battle between Downing Street and the Treasury — a pronounced version of the familiar struggles between prime ministers and chancellors. But the battle is more accurately located within individual members of this government (Johnson himself has expressed grave reservations about HS2 in the past).

The 21st-century Tory soul is oscillating visibly between a yearning, on the one hand, to spend, spend, spend on blue-collar voters and regional cohesion; and, on the other, to safeguard the Conservatives’ precious reputation as the defender of fiscal discipline. Which is it to be?

That’s the trouble with cake. You can have it, you can eat it — but you always end up having to pay for it.

