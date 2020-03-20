🔥Bridal brand Pronovias is giving free wedding dresses to frontline NHS workers🔥

The latest lifestyle, fashion and travel trends

The outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic has forced thousands of spring weddings globally to be cancelled and rescheduled.

And with trade events like Valmont Barcelona Bridal Fashion Week and New York’s April 2020 Bridal Market already postponed, the impact on industry sales will be immense.

And yet despite the gloomy outlook, leading wedding dress label Pronovias has decided to be a force for good.

The bridalwear brand is donating wedding dresses to hospital-employed brides-to-be working on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Pronovias Group, based in Catalonia in Spain, first piloted the program in China at the beginning of this year and has already provided many engaged Chinese nurses and doctors with beautiful wedding gowns. They are now extending the initiative further afield to other countries badly affected by the crisis.

Pronovias Bridal Week 2020 Barcelona (Imaxtree)

The brand is offering wedding dresses to all betrothed hospital employees, from doctors and nurses to janitors and cafeteria staff. Pronovias Group Artistic Director Alessandra Rinaudo described these workers as “soldiers, unrelenting in their battle to heal the sick. It is an honor to show my support and raise awareness for all of these women doing their best to overcome this pandemic. Love will conquer all.”

The company is offering dresses from a range called “The Heroes Collection,” with the aim to celebrate the extraordinary and selfless dedication of the frontline NHS staff fighting against this global pandemic.

Pronovias CEO Amandine Ohayon said how “grateful [we are] for these heroines in hospitals around the world putting their own life at risk to save others´ lives relentlessly.” She added, “Donating our wedding dresses to wonderful women is the least we can do to bring happiness and joy to their wedding day, making them look and feel their best.”

All hospital-employed brides-to-be who assisted in this crisis are eligible for a free gown from now until August 31.

The Heroes Collection will be available to buy exclusively in Pronovias flagship stores. The UK store is located in London, at 4 New Bond St, Mayfair, London W1S 1SH.

pronovias.com