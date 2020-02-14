🔥Brexiteer mocked after complaining that EU airport immigration queue is 'not the Brexit he voted for'🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

A Brexiteer has been mocked after complaining of waiting in an immigration queue at an EU airport in Amsterdam and claiming that “this isn’t the Brexit I voted for”.

Colin Browning, who says he is voted for the UK to leave the EU, posted a photo of himself on Thursday in an immigration queue at Amsterdam Airport Schipol.

He wrote: “Absolutely disgusting service at Schiphol airport. 55 minutes we have been stood in the immigration queue. This isn’t the Brexit I voted for.”

The tweet has since gone viral with 11,000 likes and 17,000 comments, with many quick to call him out as “getting what he voted for”. The phrase “Oh Colin” was also trending on Twitter.

To one commenter, Mr Browning replied: “I didn’t vote to stand in a queue for over an hour why [sic] some jobsworth checks our passports.

“I spent more time at immigration than I did in the air getting to my destination.”

Some have suggested the tweet may have been satirical or the account is a parody.

But, Mr Browning’s Twitter bio reads: “Love all things Leicestershire, STH at LCFC since 1981. Love a pint of Tiger. Let’s make Britain Great again. One of the 17.4 #Brexiteer.”

There are also hundreds of tweets on the account in support of Brexit.

Many pointed out the irony of Mr Browning’s latest tweet, with one commenting: “The people voting against free movement of people are surprised they no longer move as freely.”

Another said: “Whether you knew it or not, this is exactly the Brexit you voted for.

“Well done, chump.”

Another joked: “I voted for only the benefits of this policy shift; it is massively unfair to saddle me with the concomitant costs, as well!”

The UK officially left the EU on January 31 but the current transition period means UK travellers will be able to use immigration lanes for EU passport holders until December 2020.

One user pointed this out, writing: “Just wait ’til end of the year. You ain’t seen nothin’ yet!”

Robert Usher said: “Anyone wanna tell him about the transition period – that he currently have the rights as other EU citizens – and is in the wrong queue? Or, shall we let him carry on with his wait to think things over?”