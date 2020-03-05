🔥Brexit will let UK lead tech sector, claims minister Oliver Dowden🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

The UK can be an “unashamedly pro-tech nation” after Brexit, the new Culture Secretary said today.

Oliver Dowden also vowed to champion the open use of data and told the tech sector the government was on their side, in his first speech since he took over from Nicky Morgan last month.

He said: “We have a unique opportunity for the UK to be the best place in the world to innovate and create wealth and prosperity through the use of data.

“I want to assure you today that I will be driving a coherent and pro-innovation approach to governing tech, so innovators everywhere can be assured that we will be on their side.”

During the speech Mr Dowden said the BBC must do more to get in touch with the “whole of the United Kingdom” after Brexit.

He also said the corporation must move away from its “narrow urban outlook” and warned that it will have to change if it wants to “retain support and relevance”.

He said that without “genuine diversity of thought and experience” the BBC will “miss what’s important to people and you seem distant and disengaged”.

He told the Media and Telecoms 2020 & Beyond conference: “We would be crazy to throw it away but it must reflect all of our nation and all perspectives.”

His comments come after the BBC faced criticisms over its reporting of Brexit and ministers vowed to decriminalise non-payment of the licence fee.