🔥Brexit talks: UK and EU trade negotiators begin talks over future deal🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

The UK’s chief Europe negotiator has met with his European Union counterpart as they look to strike a post-Brexit trade deal.

Opening positions set out by the two sides ahead of the negotiations suggested there are major differences on issues including fishing rights, Brussels’ demands for a “level playing field” to ensure fair competition and the role of the European Court of Justice.

As Boris Johnson’s negotiator David Frost and the UK’s ambassador to the EU Sir Tim Barrow met on Monday with the EU’s Michel Barnier they did not shake hands, amid global concerns about the spread of coronavirus.

Mr Barnier said: “We approach these negotiations in a constructive spirit. We want to agree an ambitious and fair partnership.

“We will respect our prior joint commitments.”

The Prime Minister’s Europe adviser David Frost, centre, at the start of the first round of post -Brexit trade talks (AP)

Mr Frost said he was “delighted to start talks on constructive basis today” with Mr Barnier.

It comes as International Trade Secretary Liz Truss insisted Britain will stick to red lines in post-Brexit economic negotiations.

Ms Truss told BBC Breakfast: “We are not going to trade away our fishing in a deal with the EU or any other negotiating partner.

“We are going to get a deal with the EU that does not involve selling out our fishing.

“I can absolutely guarantee that in a trade deal with the US we will not diminish our food safety standards and we will also not put the NHS on the table, or the price the NHS pays for drugs on the table.

“Those are two very clear red lines in our trade deal.”

Boris Johnson Threatens To ‘Walk Away’ From Brexit Talks With EU Over Trade

Discussions are expected to continue until Thursday, with a further set of negotiations planned in London later in March.

The UK is refusing to extend talks beyond the end of the year and has warned it will walk away without a trade deal rather than see the process drag on.

A high-level meeting to take stock of progress is scheduled for June, by which time it should be clear whether the Canada-style trade agreement sought by Mr Johnson is possible by the end of the year.

The UK’s approach to negotiations states that the “broad outline” of a deal should be apparent by that point , which could then be finalised by September.

If not, “the Government will need to decide whether the UK’s attention should move away from negotiations and focus solely on continuing domestic preparations to exit the transition period in an orderly fashion”.

Michael Gove, the Cabinet minister responsible for overseeing the UK’s exit from the EU, said Britain would not “trade away” its “newly recovered sovereignty” during the talks.

French Europe minister Amelie de Montchalin warned the Prime Minister that the tight December 31 deadline would not pressure the EU 27 into agreeing fresh terms.

She told the BBC’s Andrew Marr programme: “If we need six more months we, as Europeans, are very clear that we want a good deal, a fair deal, a deal that can last for many generations to come, and we will not sign for the sake of having a deal. It would make no sense.”

Meanwhile, International Secretary Ms Truss has reiterated the UK will walk away from talks with the US if it does not get what it wants.

She told MPs: “We will not be diminishing or lowering our standards as part of a US trade deal and we will also not be paying more for drugs prices in the NHS. That is clearly laid out in our objectives for everyone to read.

“If, which I don’t believe to be the case, the US were to demand that, we will simply walk away. We are trading well with the US already.

“If we don’t get what we want from this agreement, we will walk away.”

Shadow international trade minister Bill Esterson highlighted concerns over the lack of economic growth predicted under a UK-US deal, and questioned why the negotiating objectives referred to a “level playing field with the US” and a commitment to prevent either side enjoying an “artificial advantage”.

He said: “A commitment not being offered to the EU. Does she believe the EU has not noticed or does she think they don’t have access to translators?”