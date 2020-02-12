🔥Brexit stretched race relations to breaking point — the last thing we need is this new deportation row🔥

I had hoped that after years in the trenches fighting over Brexit, we would get some respite from that most toxic and exhausting of arguments, immigration — but sadly that has not been the case. Watching the story of the Home Office’s chartered deportation flight to Jamaica unfold was like picking at all the old wounds we were meant to be leaving behind. We’re supposed to be healing, right? Yet still this row has exposed just how divided we are as a society.

It will come as no surprise that, being a great big Leftie North London snowflake, who is obsessed with naive notions such as the rule of law and not treating people differently because of the colour of their skin, I am deeply uneasy about the decision. I hold no candle for many of the people who were being deported — the offences they were responsible for include manslaughter, violence and sexual assault. But some of them have been living in the UK since they were children, so why not deal with them here — why are we exporting our criminals?

I feel that they were rather cynically used as convenient, low-hanging fruit so the Government could virtue signal to their new Brexity, Red Wall voters that they will be the tough guys on “brown people”. Let’s be honest, this is something that a lot of people voted for.

Over the last three years, I met so many people who told me they wanted Brexit to control our borders in order to stop so many black and brown people coming into the country, even though they weren’t coming from the EU.

So, this row is a gift to the Government. It captures perfectly the Trumpian culture war that it desires and is currently winning. Controversies so early in a new prime ministerial term are remembered, and the Tories will want this to stick. It can be used in slogan politics as an attack line wheeled out at upcoming local and mayoral elections: “Tories —tough on immigration. Labour — on the side of the brown criminal.” It’s pretty unedifying, crude stuff. But it’s damn effective, as we know.

And it distracts from tackling the real issues. I’m glad the Government is so angry about rapists. How about doing something about shockingly low prosecution rates? Furious about absent fathers? Well, don’t send them hundreds of miles away from their children.

But what I find most depressing is the damage that is being done to race relations, which are already so frayed and fragile. It feels like the Government has collective amnesia about the Windrush scandal and is happy to revive the hostile environment. The stereotype of the “dark-skinned criminal” will not be restricted to those who have committed a crime — it creates a climate where young men who aren’t white are seen differently. I just had a heartbreaking chat with a friend who said that she was glad this was happening, as she now knew beyond doubt that she didn’t have a place here, and that black lives genuinely don’t matter. Ironically, she and many of her friends are seriously considering moving to Jamaica, even though they were born and raised here.

What’s even more upsetting is that many will cheer that statement, because hey, that’s the new zeitgeist. Suck it up losers! Cheap wins can have profound consequences.

I’m not too old to dance my pop socks off

I get a message from my friend: “I’m turning 45 and we’re going clubbing.” I reply, “I’ll come for drinks. Dancing’s not really my thing these days.”

Cut to… me at 2am bestride a table, busting out some highly dodgy moves and screaming the words to Like A Prayer. We went middle-aged dancing, and I highly recommend it.

We met at a trendy dive bar in Hackney. It was so dark, and the cocktail menu’s font was so tiny, that we couldn’t actually read it. I needed my reading glasses at this point.

I can be a bit harsh on the young these days, but they were so polite. There was a bit of a queue at the bar, yet two chaps let me through with great reverence. I loved it. I felt like Dame Maggie Smith. So I ordered a sherry. Then it was on to a brilliant Eighties night at Moth Club. We were the only souls there who were alive then, but we knew all the words to every song. Even songs we didn’t know. It was spooky. Like people who come out of a coma and can speak Spanish.

We danced like we didn’t care. The millennials were impressed. Less so the bouncers who hauled us off the table for health and safety reasons.

You’re never too old to go out and dance your pop socks off. It’s the best therapy. At least that’s what I told myself on Monday as I hobbled to the physio.

Just let us watch Love Island in peace

As we approach Valentine’s Day, Elle Macpherson, the model known as The Body, is selling women a libido boost. To be honest, if I looked anything like her, just glancing at my reflection would rev me up. Macpherson is peddling The Super Booster, which apparently makes you feel “better than an aphrodisiac” and costs £85 for a two-week supply. You’ll need a second job, but think of how foxy you’ll feel…

Ladies, spare yourselves. And to our partners, if you really want to get us in the mood, unload the dishwasher and let us watch Love Island in peace.

