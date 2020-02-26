🔥Brexit Day coins sell for £60k at Tory Black and White Ball🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

An anonymous Tory donor paid £60,000 for gold and silver versions of the Brexit Day commemorative coin and a signed copy of the Withdrawal Agreement at the party’s annual Black and White Ball fundraiser last night.

Lots up for grabs in the auction also included a flight in a Lancaster Bomber with Transport Secretary Grant Shapps, a game of tennis with Boris Johnson and lunch with Justice Secretary Robert Buckland — in a prison restaurant.

Mr Johnson joined members of the Cabinet attended the bash which was held at Battersea Evolution, compered by Go Compare’s opera-singing mascot Wynne Evans.

Guest Helena Morrissey, a financier, tweeted a photo of the PM with the caption: “Fun evening at the Conservatives Winter Party, with rousing speech (as always) by the Prime Minister.”

Carphone Warehouse co-founder David Ross, who helped organise Mr Johnson’s New Year getaway to Mustique, reportedly offered a trip to a country home with “shooting opportunities” according to Politico.

Isaac Levido, the Australian political strategist behind Mr Johnson’s landslide General Election win, also attended the bash.