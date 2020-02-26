brexit-day-coins-sell-for-60k-at-tory-black-and-white-ball

🔥Brexit Day coins sell for £60k at Tory Black and White Ball🔥

News
John koli0

The latest headlines in your inbox

An anonymous Tory donor paid £60,000 for gold and silver versions of the Brexit Day commemorative coin and a signed copy of the Withdrawal Agreement at the party’s annual Black and White Ball fundraiser last night. 

Lots up for grabs in the auction also included a flight in a Lancaster Bomber with Transport Secretary Grant Shapps, a game of tennis with Boris Johnson and lunch with Justice Secretary Robert Buckland — in a prison restaurant. 

Mr Johnson joined members of the Cabinet attended the bash which was held at Battersea Evolution, compered by Go Compare’s opera-singing mascot Wynne Evans.

Guest Helena Morrissey, a financier, tweeted a photo of the PM with the caption: “Fun evening at the Conservatives Winter Party, with rousing speech (as always) by the Prime Minister.”

Carphone Warehouse co-founder David Ross, who helped organise Mr Johnson’s New Year getaway to Mustique, reportedly offered a trip to a country home with “shooting opportunities” according to Politico. 

Isaac Levido, the Australian political strategist behind Mr Johnson’s landslide General Election win, also attended the bash.

Related Posts

pep-guardiola-fears-sack-if-man-city-do-not-win-champions-league

🔥Pep Guardiola fears sack if Man City do not win Champions League🔥

John koli
panel-recommends-magnitsky-style-sanctions-for-those-who-target-journalists

🔥Panel recommends Magnitsky-style sanctions for those who target journalists🔥

John koli
naby-keita-upstaged-on-his-night-to-impress-liverpool-and-jurgen-klopp

🔥Naby Keita upstaged on his night to impress Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp🔥

John koli

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *