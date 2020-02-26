🔥BrewLDN 2020: Everything you need to know about the UK's biggest craft beer festival🔥

Your guide to what’s hot in London

London’s food festivals may come into their own in summer, but there are no seasonal restrictions on enjoying a top notch pint.

Enter BrewLDN, the new beer festival heading to the capital this weekend, brightening up the last days of winter with food, music and hops aplenty.

Craft beer fans will be able to try out brews from London favourites, international jetsetters, little-known up-and-comers, as well as some of the industry’s biggest names.

So where is it? And how do you get tickets? Here’s everything you need to know about the biggest beer party in the country.

What is BrewLDN?

BrewLDN is a new craft beer festival launching in London for the first time this year. It comes from the team behind the annual Craft Beer Rising festival, which ran for the last time in 2019. BrewLDN is being billed as the UK’s biggest craft beer festival, hosting more than 150 breweries and expecting to entertain more than 12,000 visitors across three days.

What dates is it on?

BrewLDN will run from February 27-29. The will be three evening sessions on Thursday, Friday and Saturday (6.30pm to midnight), and one daytime session on Saturday (noon to 5.30pm).

Where is it?

BrewLDN will be held at the Old Truman Brewery in Shoreditch (91 Brick Lane, E1 6QR).

How can you get tickets?

Tickets cost between £15 and £25, depending on which day you want to go – Thursday is the cheapest, Saturday is the most expensive. They are available to buy online here.

A ticket will get you entry, as well as a BrewLDN beer glass and a festival copy of Ferment magazine.

What breweries will be there?

Girls who brew: All-female brewing company Mothership will be among the exhibitors

More than 150 brewers will be showcasing their wares at BrewLDN. Big names include Brewdog, Brooklyn Brewery, Delirium, Fruli and Goose Island, while Five Points, Crate and London Fields Brewery are among the London favourites. Film director Guy Ritchie’s Dorset-hailing brewing company Gritchie will also be making an appearance at the show. Lesser-known but exciting breweries on the list include all-female outfit Mothership and wood-fired brewery Cassels from New Zealand. To see the full list of breweries, click here.

What else is happening at BrewLDN?

While drinking is the main focus here, don’t forget to get stuck into the food. There are some recognisable London names behind the food at the Chef’s Table, where the likes of Indian restaurant Brigadiers, pasta purveyor La Nonna and barbecue hotspot Prairie Fire will be serving dishes accompanied by paired cocktails from the likes of Guinness Open Gate Brewery, Villa Ascenti Gin and Bulleit Frontier Whiskey.

Release your inner geek at a series of talks and tastings led by experts including The Beer Kitchen author Melissa Cole, Sunday Brunch cider buff Gabe Cook and beer writer Pete Brown. Alternatively you can dance the night (or day) away thanks to music from DJ Artwork who will be running a pop-up rave pub, renowned DJ Greg Wilson and brass band Old Dirty Brasstards, who will be playing covers of chart hits while roaming the beer hall throughout the weekend.

