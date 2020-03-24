🔥BrewDog to turn all 48 UK bars into virtual pubs amid coronavirus lockdown🔥

Going Out in London Discover

Scottish brewery BrewDog is recreating all of its closed UK venues – and many beyond – as “online bars” in response to the coronavirus lockdown.

The company has revealed that it will build BrewDog Online platforms for every one of its 48 UK bars, as well as for its locations in the US, Germany and Australia. The host platform for the virtual boozers is yet to be confirmed, but BrewDog says it is aiming to “to give locals and regulars a chance to reconnect and share a beer”, as well as provide access to interactive online content – we’d imagine it will be something akin to a Zoom session.

Launching from 6pm this Friday (March 27), the online bars will host interactive events including beer tastings with founders James Watt and Martin Dickie, virtual pub quizzes, live music and comedy, Q&A sessions and merchandise giveaways. Dickie will also host homebrewing masterclasses for those looking to get creative during the social distancing period.

The brand has 12 bars across London, and the schedules of events will be shared on the brewery’s Instagram and Twitter accounts in advance.

The virtual bars are not the only way the company has looked to react to the government-enforced closure of pubs, restaurants and more social spaces amid the coronavirus crisis.

All venues now operate a “Hop Drop” click-and-collect service, home delivery, and a minimal contact DriveThru service – which means that customers can drive to their nearest BrewDog bar, and staff will bring their order to their car on arrival. It has also begun production of hand sanitiser at its Aberdeenshire brewery.

Other pubs and breweries have also looked to host virtual meet-ups for their regulars, with the likes of the Pembury Tavern in Hackney and Big Drop Brewing Co. both setting up online pub quizzes. Beavertown brewery also hosted a “virtual cheers” last Friday, to bring people together to raise a glass at the end of the week.

For more information, visit brewdog.com