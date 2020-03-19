🔥BrewDog among alcohol firms making hand sanitiser for free, as government aims to stop shortages🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

The independent alcohol firm BrewDog has started manufacturing hand sanitiser for those struggling to buy it amid the huge spike in demand due to coronavirus.

The brewer is making “punk sanitiser” at its distillery in Abderdeenshire, to give away for free to those who need it.

In a Twitter post, which has now been liked more than 11,000 times, the brand said: “We are determined to do everything we can to try and help as many people as possible stay safe. It’s time to keep it clean.”

The company is “working around the clock on producing the first batch to have it available for next week” amid widespread shortages of hand sanitiser, which is recognised as an important tool in fighting coronavirus.

BrewDog’s founder James Watt said: “Hand sanitiser is selling out everywhere. So we have started using our distillery to make Punk Sanitiser. We want to do all we can to help everyone get through this difficult time.”

Yesterday HMRC announced it is now prioritising applications from manufacturers to enable them to produce denatured alcohol – a spirit that is not for human consumption, but is an integral component of sanitised hand gels.

It’s hoped this will enable manufacturers to meet the increased demand, as supermarkets restrict the number of hand sanitising gels shoppers can buy.

Independent gin producers have also been converting to hand sanitiser production due to the coronavirus pandemic, including Bristol’s Psychopomp Microdistillery, 58 Gin in London and Silent Pool in Guildford.

Following an appeal from local care groups, the Dundee-based gin distillery Verdant Spirits is aiming to produce 400 litres worth of hand sanitiser, and has set up a Go FundMe page to help with £2,500 duty cost.

In France, the perfume giant LVMH is set to make hand sanitiser for French hospitals fighting coronavirus, and the spirit group Pernod Ricard is aiming to produce hand sanitiser via its Sweden-based vodka brand Absolut.