🔥Brentford's Thomas Frank named Manager of the Year at London Football Awards🔥

Brentford boss Thomas Frank has been named Manager of the Year at the 2019/20 London Football Awards.

Under the Dane’s leadership, the Bees are firmly established in the Championship promotion race as the season moves towards its conclusion, currently sitting fifth.

Frank took over from Aston Villa-bound Dean Smith in October 2018, and after a difficult start has become one of the division’s most highly-rated bosses this season. He has earned praise for the west London club’s attractive style of football, headlined by the much-lauded front three of Said Benrahma, Bryan Mbeumo and top-scorer Ollie Watkins.

He has also been credited with some astute work in the transfer market, the Bees success coming despite losing the likes of Ezri Konsa, Neal Maupay and Chris Mepham to big money Premier League moves.

The 46-year-old beat off competition from the likes of Arsenal Women’s boss Joe Montemurro and Chelsea manager Frank Lampard to win the award. Emma Hayes of Chelsea Women and Crystal Palace’s Roy Hogsdson were also nominated.