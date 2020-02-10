🔥Brentford vs Leeds United preview: Championship prediction, tickets, live stream, TV channel, H2H, odds, team news🔥

Brentford welcome Leeds United to Griffin Park on Tuesday evening for what looks a crucial game in the Championship promotion race.

Thomas Frank’s side know victory will send them above their visitors, possibly even into an automatic promotion place should results elsewhere go their way.

A desperate run of form has seen Leeds’ 11-point cushion inside the top two evaporate, and they could find themselves as low as fifth by the time the full set of midweek fixtures have been played.

Date: Tuesday, February 11, 2020

Venue: Griffin Park

Kick-off time: 7:45pm GMT

Prediction: Brentford 2-0 Leeds United

Leeds have failed to score in five of their last six games in all competitions and come up against a side whose recent home form has been superb.

Tickets

The game is a complete sellout in both the home and away ends.

How to watch

TV channel: The match will be shown live on Sky Sports Football via the red button, and is available via Now TV with a day pass for £9.99.

Live stream: Sky Sports subscribers can stream the match online via SkyGo and the SkyGo app, with a mobile month pass available for £5.99.​

Head to head (H2H) history and results

Brentford wins: 12

Draws: 13

Leeds wins: 14

The away side have not won any of the last nine meeting between the two sides.

Betting Odds

Brentford to win: 8/5

Leeds to win: 2/1

Draw: 12/5

Odds provided by Betfair Exchange. Click here for more odds.

Team news

Thomas Frank may have Pontus Jansson back after he returned to training this week and will make a late call on whether to include the centre-half against his former side or stick with the pairing of Julian Jeanvier and Ethan Pinnock.

Marcelo Bielsa will have Kalvin Phillips available again after a three-match ban but Tyler Roberts is out with a calf problem, while January signing Jean-Kevin Augustin is in contention as he nears full fitness.