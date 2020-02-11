🔥Brentford vs Leeds United LIVE: Championship commentary stream, latest team news and build-up🔥

Welcome to the Evening Standard’s LIVE coverage of the Championship game between Brentford and Leeds United.

For what looks a crucial game in the promotion race, Thomas Frank’s side know victory at Griffin Park this evening will send them above their visitors, possibly even into an automatic promotion place should results elsewhere go their way.

A desperate run of form has seen Leeds’ 11-point cushion inside the top two evaporate, and they could find themselves as low as fifth by the time the full set of midweek fixtures have been played.

Leeds have won just twice in early December, including four losses in their last five games, sparking fears another collapse will spoil their Premier League dream like last season.

With kick-off scheduled for 7.45pm, follow all the goals and action with Standard Sport’s LIVE blog…

Prediction: Brentford 2-0 Leeds United

Leeds have failed to score in five of their last six games in all competitions and come up against a side whose recent home form has been superb.

How to watch

TV channel: The match will be shown live on Sky Sports Football via the red button, and is available via Now TV with a day pass for £9.99.

Live stream: Sky Sports subscribers can stream the match online via SkyGo and the SkyGo app, with a mobile month pass available for £5.99.​

Team news

Thomas Frank may have Pontus Jansson back after he returned to training this week and will make a late call on whether to include the centre-half against his former side or stick with the pairing of Julian Jeanvier and Ethan Pinnock.

Marcelo Bielsa will have Kalvin Phillips available again after a three-match ban but Tyler Roberts is out with a calf problem, while January signing Jean-Kevin Augustin is in contention as he nears full fitness.