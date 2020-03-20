🔥Brentford to continue community work in schools for children of key workers in coronavirus battle🔥

Brentford’s Community Sports Trust has vowed to continue its work in schools that remain open to vulnerable children and those of key workers during the coronavirus outbreak.

The Trust has suspended the majority of its community work after the government announced that all schools will close from today, with the FA having already recommended that grassroots football be postponed for the foreseeable future.

However, some schools will remain open to allow vulnerable children to be looked after and ensure that workers in crucial areas such as the emergency services are not burdened by childcare.

As well as continuing its projects in such schools, the Trust will make a range of content available online to help both children and adults keep active during periods of social isolation, and will maintain direct contact with its most vulnerable participants online or via telephone.

The Trust’s CEO Lee Doyle said: “Our commitment to local communities remains steadfast. We will be innovative in how we can create a positive difference in the most challenging of times.

“We are working closely with partner schools and local stakeholders to support those most in need during this crisis and we hope to utilise our inspirational workforce and wealth of resources to help them.”