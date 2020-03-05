🔥Brentford star Ollie Watkins named EFL Player of the Year prize at London Football Awards🔥

Brentford striker Ollie Watkins has been named EFL Player of the Year at the 2019/20 London Football Awards.

The 24-year-old has enjoyed a prolific season in the Championship with 22 goals in 36 appearances, putting him second in the goalscoring standings.

Watkins’ goals have been crucial in helping the Bees mount a challenge for promotion to the Premier League, with the west London side currently sitting fifth in the play-off positions.

Watkins warded off competition from Brentford team-mates Bryan Mbeumo and Said Benrahma to win the award after forming a lethal triumvirate with the pair this season.

He also fought off competition from the Championship’s top scorer Aleksandr Mitrovic and Millwall midfielder Jed Wallace to land the prize.

Watkins (right) has linked up well with Brentford’s Brian Mbuemo and Said Benrahma Photo: Getty Images

It caps a remarkable breakthrough for the former Exeter striker, who joined Brentford in 2017, after scoring 20 goals in this first two seasons combined in the second tier.

It is the second year in a row that a Brentford player has picked up the award after Neal Maupay – now at Brighton – received the gong in 2019.