🔥Brentford boss Thomas Frank denies using 'mind games' before key Leeds clash🔥

Brentford boss Thomas Frank has dismissed suggestions that he tried to employ “mind games” in the build-up to Tuesday night’s draw with Leeds.

Frank had said Leeds would “fear” his side ahead of the Championship promotion clash, claiming they “couldn’t pick a worse place to play” after a run of four defeat in five games.

The Bees took the lead through Said Benrahma after a mistake by goalkeeper Kiko Casilla, but an error from David Raya at the other end allowed Liam Cooper to level.

Frank played down the idea that his pre-match comments had been designed to heap pressure on a team in poor form and stuck by his belief that Griffin Park now has a reputation as one of the division’s toughest away venues.

He said: “I don’t know, of course, but I think that they will think they got a point at a very difficult ground.

“I don’t do mind games. I think it was very well done by some of you journalists who took things out of context.

“Maybe they didn’t fear us, but I promise you, they knew it would be a difficult task. They definitely respected us.

Thomas Frank believes that Brentford’s 1-1 draw with Leeds was a fair result (Getty Images)

“We know Leeds are one of the teams that create the most chances and in two games against us they created little. They dominate every game in this division.”

A win would have seen Brentford leapfrog Leeds into second, with Nottingham Forest’s surprise defeat at home to Charlton adding to a sense of missed opportunity for both sides, while Fulham now have the opportunity to go into the automatic promotion places with a win in their game in hand, at Millwall on Wednesday.

Frank added: “I think it was a fair result, maybe it was even a 0-0 game. There were very few chances.”