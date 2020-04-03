🔥Brentford boss Thomas Frank agrees to wage deferral to protect club jobs🔥

Brentford manager Thomas Frank has agreed to take a wage deferral to protect the jobs of non-playing staff at the club.

Frank’s coaching staff, as well as senior management, will all defer a significant proportion of their salary as the club look to lessen the financial impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Bees squad are also set to defer their wages, with a cap at £5,000-a-week, with all the players having been in talks with directors over the past week.

Frank follows former Brentford manager Mark Warburton, now in charge at QPR, in taking a wage deferral while, in the Premier League, Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe and Brighton’s Graham Potter – as well as senior staff at the club – have all volunteered a percentage of their salary.

The League Managers Association have been in talks with the Premier League and Football League over a consistent agreement between clubs and coaches, and are hopeful of a conclusion today.

Warburton, a former financial trader, has called for football as an industry – and specifically the Premier League – to make a statement and cut wages in order to protect clubs lower down the pyramid and support the NHS.

“I think football’s got to be pro-active and the Premier League is the best brand of football in the world bar none and it can make such a statement here,” he told BBC Radio 5Live.

“So much good work is done that goes unnoticed, but we’ve got to make sure right now football responds in the right way.

“I can’t have a guy on £100,000 a week, taking a 10% pay cut, I think the average man in the street will still be morally damaged by that.

“We’ve got a responsibility to go out and say if it is a 50% pay cut, for five months, and the game resumes on 1 September, what a statement.

“Then how do they use that money – be it the NHS, supporting the pyramid or contingency funding.”