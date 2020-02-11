🔥Brentford and Leeds share the points in key Championship clash after goalkeeping errors at Griffin Park🔥

A goalkeeping clanger at either end ensured it was honours even in Tuesday night’s key Championship promotion clash between Brentford and Leeds United at Griffin Park.

In-form winger Said Benrahma had given the Bees the lead with his fourth goal in three games, but Liam Cooper struck back for Leeds to earn a 1-1 draw as neither side was able to take full advantage of Nottingham Forest’s surprise home defeat to Charlton.

Despite returning to full training this week, Pontus Jansson was not fit enough to play any part against his former side, so Thomas Frank named an unchanged Brentford side, with Julian Jeanvier partnering Ethan Pinnock at centre-back.

Marcelo Bielsa made just one change to his Leeds line-up despite their recent run of poor form, with Kalvin Phillips returning from suspension in place of Gjanni Alioski.

The visitors started on the front foot, and Jack Harrison missed an excellent chance to open the scoring when commendably staying on his feet when he might have had a penalty shout, only to skew tamely at David Raya.

Instead, it was the home side who struck first and in comical fashion as Kiko Casilla allowed a backpass to run too far across him, leaving Benrahma with an open goal.

Not to be outdone, Raya then all-but handed Leeds a leveller before the break, flapping at a corner and leaving Cooper an easy close-range finish.

Helder Costa missed a good chance to put Bielsa’s men in front just after the hour mark, while Brentford lost Josh DaSilva to injury, with Emiliano Marcondes sent on in his place.

Bielsea introduced January loan signing Jean-Kevin Augustin in place of Patrick Bamford, before Frank gave Tarique Fosu and Shandon Baptiste their debuts following their arrivals from Oxford United last month.

But neither side could find a winner as the race for promotion condensed even further, with just two points now separating second from fifth, though Fulham have a game in hand, against Millwall on Wednesday.

Live Updates

FULL TIME

FULL-TIME | Brentford 1-1 Leeds |

SUBS

88 mins: Perhaps a bit late, but Frank has sent on the two boys he brought in from Oxford in Januar, Fosu and Baptiste, with Jensen and Mbeumo the men to make way.

84 mins: We’re into the final ten minutes at Griffin Park. Chance in a winner?

SUBS

77 mins: A change for Leeds now as January signing Jean-Kevin Augustin replaces Patrick Bamford.

75 mins: Waste. A free-kick for Brentford on the corner of the box that would look to favour a left footer but Benrahma wants it and curls tamely into the wall.

70 mins: If anyone’s going to get a winner here, it’s Leeds, although they were well on top when Brentford took the lead. Patrick Bamford fires over with a tricky first-time chance.

SUBS

63 mins: A first change of the evening and it’s enforced as Josh DaSilva hobbles off. Emiliano Marcondes is on in his place.

60 mins: The big news elsewhere is that Nottingham Forest are losing at home to Charlton, so if Brentford could find a winner here, they’d go second, at least until Fulham play tomorrow.

54 mins: Almost another hairy moment for Casilla. Henry punts forward and the Leeds ‘keeper comes for what should be a fairly routine collection but the wind catches him out and Watkins almost pounces before he scrambles back to claim at the second attempt.

47 mins: A waste from Kalvin Phillips, who is standing over a free-kick out wide in an excellent crossing position but hoofs it miles too long and straight out of play.

KICK OFF

KICK-OFF!We are back underway…

Leeds have been the better side but ultimately it’s been a goalkeeping error at either end that has given us our half-time scoreline.

HALF TIME

HALF TIME | Brentford 1-1 Leeds | All square at the break.

43 mins: Leeds are finishing the half very strongly here, Dallas hitting a cracking diagonal ball in behind to the back post but Costa heads just over.

GOAL!

GOAL! | Brentford 1-1 Leeds | Liam Cooper 38′ A clanger at each end and the visitors are deservedly level! David Raya comes for a corner and doesn’t get anywhere near it, leaving Liam Cooper the simple job of converting.

32 mins: One breaks to Rico Henry on the half volley about 40 yards out and he has a swing at it but it’s such a poor hit that despite going half a mile in the air it doesn’t even clear the field.

29 mins: Good response from Leeds, who have been the better side. Rico Henry can only half clear a cross to the backpost and it falls kindly for Hernandez to hit on the half volley but it’s a comfortable one for Raya to tip over.

GOAL!

GOAL! | Brentford 1-0 Leeds | Said Benrahma 25’ It’s an absolute clanger from Casilla, but Brentford will not care! Leeds are playing out from the back and their ‘keeper takes an awful touch, letting the ball run across him and Benrahma is flying in to hammer home!

22 mins: Better from Brentford as Jensen and Mbuemo combine nicely down the right, a little backheel from the latter getting the former to the byline, but his cut back only finds a Leeds shirt.

19 mins: Leeds have had more than half of the ball so far, which is not something that happens too often with visiting teams here. Just a bit of frustration among the home fans.