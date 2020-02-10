🔥Brent Council announce parking tickets are plastic-free🔥

No one likes a parking ticket – but if you get one in Brent you might end up liking yours. Why? Because they’re plastic-free.

The loathed yellow and white Penalty Charge Notice bags, usually made from single-use plastics, are being replaced with a biodegradable version, which makes them ever so slightly less loathsome – in our view any way!

They’re clever too, compostable yet long-lasting, and capable of enduring on windscreens for ‘several weeks’, even in bad weather.

Councillor Krupa Sheth, Lead Member for Environment, said of the initiative, “Small actions add up, which is why we’re taking this step to reduce single-use plastics in our operations.”

Earlier this year, the RAC Foundation’s analysis of DVLA data found the number of parking tickets issued between 2018 and 2019 had risen to a record high of 6.8 million – more than a million extra than the year before.

Might it be time for all UK councils to follow Brent’s lead and rid our country of 6.8 million single-use plastics a year, that absolutely no one will miss?

All in favour say “aye”.