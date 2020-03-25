🔥Brent Borough of Culture 'will deliver our full programme' despite coronavirus closing venues🔥

Going Out in London Discover

The organisers of this year’s Borough of Culture say they will “deliver our full programme” despite the Coronavirus crisis that has shut down arts venues across the capital.

Lois Stonock, who is Artistic Director of Brent 2020, said there will have to be some changes to the planned programme.

Among the affected events are a mile long street party on Kilburn High Rose, intended to coincide with Euro 2020, which will now take place in Summer next year.

The Museum of All Brent Life, scheduled to take place in the boroughs libraries in May, has been pushed back to Autumn.

Ms Stonock said the changes will “protect the health and wellbeing of our audiences, artists and the team delivering the year”.

Other planned events still scheduled to go ahead include the first ever play by novelist Zadie Smith.

The writer, whose first book White Teeth was a huge best-seller, grew up in the borough and The Wife of Willesden will be performed at the Kiln Theatre in Kilburn.