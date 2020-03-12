Martin Freeman is popularly perceived as an all-round nice guy after his much-loved roles in The Hobbit, Sherlock and The Office.

But he’s not nice, he’s nasty, he tells us now — and he’s the mastermind, with Simon Blackwell (The Thick of It, In the Loop) and Chris Addison, behind this comedy about just how by awful looking after two small kids can be — this being “one of the less discussed truths about being a parent”.

Freeman plays Paul, a man in his forties with a stalled career, who finds himself sharing childcare duties with wife Ally (Daisy Haggard), looking after seven-year-old Luke (George Wakeman) and Ava, four (Jayda Eyles) — and he is in a state of constant and escalating rage about the demands it makes on him.

From the off, Paul is as abusive and foul-mouthed as Malcolm Tucker, but his insults are directed not at Spads but his own luckless sprogs, perfectly charming except for not being very good sleepers and making a racket when he is working.

Freeman and Haggard star as potty-mouthed parents (Sky UK)

“Jesus fing Christ, how many times do I have to tell you to be quiet,” he shouts in the first scene, “I’ll fing go, I don’t give a st, in fact I’m gonna go! Tell mummy that daddy’s gone, right, because he couldn’t stand to be around the fing noise any more, and when you’ve told her that, you can watch her fing cry, then you can cry some more, and you’ll all be fing crying.” The children just look at him wide-eyed.

A bit of a classic, this tirade. Probably destined to become a super-adaptable meme, like Hitler’s raging in Downfall.

Evidently, these scenes were filmed first with innocuous dialogue for the child actors, then the horrible version was cut in. Whether or not this assault is a more truthful depiction of the infuriations of parenting than we have seen before, in say Outnumbered, or even Catastrophe, is arguable.

Television shows in 2020

What’s not plausible at all is that, in this maelstrom of anger, Paul and Ally remain absolutely happy together and supportive of each other.

After hearing this rant, Ally merely remarks: “Nicely finessed, ambassador.” Paul then delivers the show’s mission statement: “I would die for those kids, Ally, but often I also want to kill them.” She’s down with that sentiment too, picking it up and running with it. “Yeah, it’s a conundrum, isn’t it, trying to work out which duvet to suffocate them with.”

This fond banter comes back to haunt them when they face another sleepless night, the kids having napped while being looked after by Paul’s parents.

They try dividing their duties into 90 minutes on, 90 minutes off. It doesn’t go well. As parents, we’ve all been there? Of course. But perhaps not quite so abusively as in this spiffy comedy from accomplished stylists who treat scriptwriting as a branch of swearing.

Breeders airs on Sky One, tonight at 10 pm and on NOW TV