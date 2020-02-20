Brebbia’s merry band of ‘misfits’ shocks the world, upends favored Team Waino in tournament

St. Louis Cardinals team captain John Brebbia (60) hugs pitcher Ramon Santos (78) after his team won the pitchers fundamentals tournament during St. Louis Cardinals spring training on Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, in Jupiter, Fla. Daniel Ponce de Leon (62) is to the left, and pitcher Evan Kruczynski (59). Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

Laurie Skrivan

JUPITER, Fla. — John Brebbia’s drafting strategy for the annual tournament of fundamentals for pitchers was questioned even by the teammates he selected, leaving him to acknowledge that maybe the nicknames of “misfit toys” and “Bad News Bears” were appropriate. So when the entire team gathered on Field 1 for the tourney championship it wasn’t a surprise what Brebbia’s response was when manager Mike Shildt asked for the reliever’s confidence that his group, his patchwork of pitchers, had advanced from the field of six to the title round.“We are not paying attention to PFP championships,” Brebbia shouted. “We are paying attention to world championships. We are 100 percent certain we will be in the world championships.”This drew hearty applause from all his teammates.“So,” Shildt deadpanned. “You’re not in it.”He continued asking around.“I am 90 percent confident,” another team captain and defending champ of the tourney Adam Wainwright said, “that we are not in the top two.”“Jack Flaherty?” pitching coach Mike Maddux said.“Yeah!” shouted the youngest team captain.“Pay attention to what these guys are going to do.”His group wasn’t in it.“Han Solo?”Brebbia stepped forward, responding to Maddux’s nickname for him.“Home or away?”Brebbia’s band of misfits had shocked the world. Top seed.“Back against the wall,” Brebbia shouted. “We’re the visiting team!”For the second year, the Cardinals coaches orchestrated a tournament for one of the final days of workouts, to break the rhythm of pitcher’s usual throwing programs and give the position players some entertainment at the end of their day. On Wednesday, the pitchers split into six teams to compete in six different disciplines. One of the stations was a bunting drill, another had to do with covering home plate, another was tracking fly balls, another was covering first, and of course was one at the wall with bullpen coach Bryan Eversgerd swatting “rag balls” hard at the pitchers. Maddux said they purposefully didn’t reveal “what all the ‘fundies’ are” so that the captains had to draft teams blind to the skills about to be tested.Six team captains were chosen by seniority, service time, and role – Wainwright, Brebbia, Flaherty, Tyler Webb, Andrew Miller, and Carlos Martinez – and they had all active pitchers to draft from. Eversgerd held the draft before the pitchers stretched so that it would stir trash-talking as they went through the usual drills.They didn’t even have to wait that long.For the second consecutive year, Wainwright selected Alex Reyes with the first overall pick. At No. 2, Miller chose Gant, one of the best athletes on the team. Austin Gomber went to Martinez’s team, Ryan Helsley to Flaherty’s, and Kwang-Hyun Kim went to Webb’s team. Brebbia was the only captain not to pick a player on the 40-man in the first round (he chose Evan Kruczynski), and the only 40-man player he selected was Daniel Ponce de Leon. The righthander whiff in the championship a year ago, and his redemption tour began with his own team captain announcing the reason for drafting him.“Ponce imploded last year,” Brebbia shouted.To Kruzcynski and Ponce de Leon, Brebbia added Bryan Dobzanski, Seth Elledge, and Ramon Santos. Dobzanksi was the final pick of the draft, and the former standout wrestler was welcomed to the six-man fold by Ponce de Leon calling him, “Mr. Irrelevant.” With sleeper pick Genesis Cabrera reunited with Wainwright and improved fielder Dakota Hudson on Miller’s team, Team Brebbia knew its place in the tournament. Brebbia told them.“We are the worst,” he said. “So we’re going to win this thing.”Brebbia’s team started at the “rag ball” station and left with nine misses. The tournament counted only mistakes, and the lowest score was going to win. So bunts not made, catches not caught, first bases not covered, and rag balls not fielded – all counted as one. The teams with the two lowest scores would advance to the championship test. At the bunting station, Wainwright could not join his teammates, sending them up to bunt on their own after Reyes translated the challenge into Spanish for a few members of their group. They left that station with 11.Brebbia led his team away from the “rag ball” round sensing that nine wasn’t going to hold up as a low score, and assured his group: “Anybody know what a playoff share is for a PFP championship? A playoff share?”He paused.“Zero.”Miles Mikolas, who could not participate in the tournament, kept score at one of the fields. Jordan Hicks found out he could not participate after being drafted early in the first round, so he got to monitor as well. There were rumors of Mikolas being offered a bribe to cut a score in half, but no players were granted immunity so no one fessed up. All team captains kept their jobs.At high noon, the all six teams had completed the first six rounds of the tournament, and the entire Cardinals’ camp gathered for the reading of the final scores and the championship round. On the schedule, the championship round was marked with an illustration that appeared to be two Triwizard Cups, or something.The final round would be bunting.Brebbia’s group would face Miller’s group in a three-inning challenge. They would start with a runner on first base, and the goal would be to bunt that runner around for a run, and to do that as many times as possible before they got three outs. Brebbia’s team produced one run in the first inning. They whiffed on a squeeze bunt to get another run, and they had two other pitchers bunt balls off their feet for outs.“I hit out of order,” Ponce de Leon said. “It wasn’t looking good.”In the top of the third, trailing by two runs, Team Brebbia put on a strong rally. Brebbia dropped the bunt that tied the game, 3-3. Their opening rounds ended at the bunting station, where Santos had struggled to get the angle of the bat. At one point, in the top of the third, he had to drop a bunt down the third-base line to keep the inning alive. A chorus of cheers and jeers rose from all of the teammates watching. He executed the bunt. Flaherty started shaking the batting shell as Ponce de Leon came up to keep the inning going, and Ponce de Leon was unfazed.This is where the music would have kicked in.Team Brebbia took a 5-3 lead into the bottom of the third. Miller’s team breezed through the first round of bunts to get the fourth run. Then Jacob Woodford, Miller, and Hudson all flubbed their bunts to go down in order and lose the title.Brebbia’s team became animated in celebration.A coach dumped an empty bucket of air on Brebbia.Ponce de Leon tried to rip Brebbia’s jersey but had no luck. Flaherty took another run at it moments later, and Brebbia tucked the jersey up tight to his neck so Flaherty couldn’t get a grip on the collar.“No, no,” Brebbia said. “I’ve got my stuff on!”To the victors went spoils.Two teams, Team Martinez and Team Wainwright, tied for the worst score in the opening rounds of the tournament, at 38. They have to be valet for a day for the six members of Brebbia’s team. That means getting them coffee, fetching their meals, whatever. In the past, it has also involved cleaning cleats. As he left the field Wednesday, Brebbia dropped to his knees like a hiker stranded, waterless, in the desert. He called for Wainwright’s help to carry, to usher him delicately back to the clubhouse for the finest of celebrations.The Bad News Bears had won.Of course.“We’ve all seen the movies,” Brebbia said.-30-

