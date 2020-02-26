Brebbia, Gallegos, Webb to make spring debuts for Cardinals after Kim starts

St. Louis Cardinals relief pitcher John Brebbia laughs as he plays long toss with teammate Andrew Miller during spring training on Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020, in Jupiter, Fla. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

Laurie Skrivan

JUPITER, Fla. — After Kwang-Hyun Kim makes his first exhibition start for the Cardinals here Wednesday against Miami, several relievers from last year’s strong bullpen will appear for the first time.Following Kim, who threw one inning of scoreless relief last week, will be righthanders John Brebbia and Giovanny Gallegos and lefthander Tyler Webb.Meanwhile, lefthander Genesis Cabrera, who also could be part of the bullpen at the start of the season, will start for a second squad of Cardinals at West Palm Beach, Fla., against Houston.Five regulars will stay here and play against Miami: Dexter Fowler, Matt Carpenter, Paul Goldschmidt, Yadier Molina and Harrison Bader.Kolten Wong, Paul DeJong and Tommy Edman will travel to face Houston. Edman will play third base and infielder Brad Miller will take a turn in left field against the Astros.CARDINALS’ LINEUP (vs. Miami):1. Dexter Fowler rf2. Matt Carpenter 3b3. Paul Goldschmidt dh4. Yadier Molina c5. Tyler O’Neill lf6. Harrison Bader cf7. Yairo Munoz ss8. Edmundo Sosa 2b9. Julio Rodriguez pLHP Kwang-Hyun KimCARDINALS’ LINEUP (vs. Houston)1. Kolten Wong 2b2. Tommy Edman 3b3. Paul DeJong ss4. Rangel Ravelo 1b5. Brad Miller lf6. Lane Thomas cf7. Andrew Knizner c8. Justin Williams rf9. Ivan Herrera dhLHP Genesis Cabrera

Pitchers and catchers report one day a year. We cover the rest. Wherever baseball takes us, The Post-Dispatch and STLtoday.com will bring you there with unmatched year-round, 24-hour, and award-winning coverage of the Cardinals and Major League Baseball.

Keep up with the latest Cardinals coverage from our award-winning team of reporters and columnists

Opening-day starter Flaherty hurls two scoreless innings, striking out three. O’Neill cracks long home run. Carlson has two hits, knocking in other run.

Liberatore allows five runs in seventh on three hits, three walks, a balk and a wild pitch. Gant, Helsley, Fernandez, Thompson throw the hitless innings.

Dual baseball performer also will be an analyst for Fox Sports Midwest. After spending time with big leaguers, he will also spend time with minor leaguers.

(Updated) He’s recovering from injection to his right forearm, but elbow ligament is sound. Also: Lefties Kim, Cecil will pitch in Saturday’s game.

Bader homers and doubles from leadoff spot. Martinez labors in 1 1/3 innings, giving up four hits and two runs while walking two. Wainwright gives up solo homer in 1 2/3 innings.

In one-third os an inning, Reyes walks two, allows two hits and two runs. Cecil also unimpressive. Shortstops DeJong and Munoz homer, drive in six

Bader homers and doubles from leadoff spot. Martinez labors in 1 1/3 innings, giving up four hits and two runs while walking two. Wainwright gives up solo homer in 1 2/3 innings.

Bader homers and doubles from leadoff spot. Martinez labors in 1 1/3 innings, giving up four hits and two runs while walking two. Wainwright gives up solo homer in 1 2/3 innings.

In one-third os an inning, Reyes walks two, allows two hits and two runs. Cecil also unimpressive. Shortstops DeJong and Munoz homer, drive in six

Liberatore allows five runs in seventh on three hits, three walks, a balk and a wild pitch. Gant, Helsley, Fernandez, Thompson throw the hitless innings.

St. Louis Cardinals relief pitcher John Brebbia laughs as he plays long toss with teammate Andrew Miller during spring training on Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020, in Jupiter, Fla. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com