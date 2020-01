Sharjeel ImamTwitter

After a manhunt in five states, JNU student Sharjeel Imam has been arrested from Bihar’s Jehanabad. The former Shaheen Bagh protest organiser has been booked on sedition charges for his alleged inflammatory speeches during anti-CAA protests.

Delhi Police had launched a massive manhunt to nab the controversial JNU student. Delhi Police teams had conducted multiple raids in Mumbai, Delhi and Patna in search of Imam.

(This is a breaking story. More details awaited)