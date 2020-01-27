🔥BREAKING NEWS: Coronation Street’s Neville Buswell dies aged 76🔥

Neville Buswell, who played Ray Langton in Coronation Street, has passed away at the age of 76, according to reports.

The actor who played Tracy Barlow’s dad, Ray, died on Christmas Day.

Ray was Deirdre’s first husband (Credit: ITV/YouTube)

According the The Mirror, an obiturary from an undertakers in Las Vegas, where Neville lived, shared his picture with a sweet poem as tribute.

He first appeared in Corrie in 1966, before leaving later that year.

He returned to the cobbles in 1968 and stayed for a 10 year stint, during which time he married Deirdre Barlow.

But after their daughter Tracy was born, womanising Ray abandoned them both to move to Amsterdam after an affair with a waitress.

The actor returned to Corrie in 1997 for a one-off appearance.

Ray returned to get to know Tracy before he died (Credit: ITV/YouTube)

He then came back in 2005 for a six-week run, which saw Ray lose his battle with cancer.

Ray passed away from lung cancer in the Rovers following Deirdre and Ken’s second wedding.

More to follow on this story as we have it.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story