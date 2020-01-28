🔥Breaking Convention, Kerala Muslim Bride Demands Books As Mahr🔥

Ajna Nizam married IjasHakkim on December 29 last year.

A newly married Muslim couple in Kerala is winning hearts on social media for breaking away from convention and demanding books for mahr, a tradition in which brides usually demand money, jewelry, house or other valuables from groom. Mahr is considered the right of a woman and she can demand anything, which the groom cannot refuse.

Ajna Nizam had put forth her ‘demand’ for 80 books when she got engaged to Ijas Hakkim in October. The groom added 20 more books and presented the ‘gift’ by their wedding day, December 29.

Ajna Nizam pictured with the books she received as mahr.

While many people have reported to have discouraged the couple, the groom’s family fully supported the decision

A picture of Ajna Nizam surrounded by books, which include Bible, Quran, Gita and the Indian Constitution, has drawn praise on the internet with many praising her for breaking the convention.

This isn’t the first time a couple from the community has broken convention in Kerala. According to a report, a bride had demanded 50 books as mehr in 2016.