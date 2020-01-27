🔥Brawl at Northern Ireland wedding spills onto street🔥







A fight that broke out at a Co Armagh wedding spilled out onto the streets on Friday night

It is believed those involved in the brawl at Mourneview Community Centre in Lurgan were Romanian nationals.

Footage of the incident appeared to show around a dozen people were involved.

The wedding guests were shouting loudly and arguing in the video around 12.30pm before one man was chased down the Mourne Road direction of the Mourneview estate by a number of individuals.

Broken pieces of glass were still lying on the ground in the car park next to the community centre’s popular play park yesterday morning.

Upper Bann MP Carla Lockhart stated that she has been contacted by a number of local residents who were shocked to see a fight break out at the community hub.

“My understanding is that local residents have tried to book that hall for different events but they were always told that marshals or doormen were needed,” said the DUP representative.