Bravo! Cucina’s Shrimp Napoli recipe is ‘that good’

Pat Eby

Q • Bravo! Cucina Italiana is a favorite of my family. Even though many dishes tempt me, I usually wind up getting the Crispy Shrimp Napoli — an appetizer — and a side dish of pasta. I would love to have the recipe. — Eloise Arvidson, BallwinA • One of the best surprises from our visit to Bravo! Cucina to get this recipe came at the close of our interview with general manager Lydia Gwin. She didn’t request that this lush shrimp dish be brought to the table. She went into Bravo’s open kitchen and cooked the dish herself. Beautifully. Right down to the ribbon-thin green onion garnish finishing the dish.Crispy Shrimp Napoli has been a top seller since the restaurant opened here in 2009. “We start with a flavorful charred tomato sauce, and then add a lemon, butter and cream sauce,” Gwin says. “We marinate the shrimp first in buttermilk, coat it in a light rice flour mix and deep-fry them. We plate 14 shrimp for the shared appetizer dish, and 10 shrimp for our happy-hour version. I’ve always joked that if we ever take it off the menu, I would probably leave. It’s that good.”For lunch, Gwin suggested pairing the shrimp and a side salad. “I always love to recommend our chopped salad featuring all the Mediterranean flavors — greens, cucumbers, tomatoes, red onion, feta and olives with a red wine vinaigrette.”She suggests sharing an appetizer of the shrimp for dinner, followed by an order of chicken scaloppine and a glass of white wine. “A pinot grigio, to balance the richness of the sauce,” she says. “I also like our Italian margarita, a sweet and sour drink with a splash of Limoncello.”At Bravo, much of the staff, especially in the kitchen, have been with the restaurant since it opened. The company promotes from within, a process that applies to management and kitchen positions alike.“Three out of four of our managers have worked their way up the line,” Gwin says. “Our executive chef, Clint Jones, started as a line cook with the company and became an executive chef. We’re definitely a family unit here,” she says.The popular West County restaurant is part of the Bravo Brio Restaurant Group, a national chain of 118 restaurants including Bravo! Cucina Italiana and Brio Tuscan Grille.The restaurant also cross-trains its management in all areas, which is how Gwin came to make the dish for our photos. “As a manager, you have a better understanding of how the restaurant works; of what your staff is up against. I can help on the line if somebody gets in the weeds, or if somebody doesn’t show up.”

Bravo! Cucina Crispy Shrimp Napoli

