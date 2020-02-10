🔥Brain zapping could improve our short-term memory, scientists find🔥

Electrically zapping people’s brains could improve people’s memory, new research suggests.

According to scientists from Boston University the treatment improves “working memory” which is the ability to hold information in mind for a few seconds. This area of the brain is responsible for things like taking medications, paying bills, buying groceries or planning.

Lead researcher Robert Reinhart believes it could one day help people with dementias like Alzheimer’s disease, according to AP. “It’s where your consciousness lives … where you’re working on information,” said Dr Reinhart.

The electrical current was sent through a tiny tight-fitting cap that also monitored brainwaves, according to the paper published in the British scientific journal Nature. The zaps felt like a slight tingling for around 30 seconds but were then imperceptible.

The idea is to improve communication between the brain’s prefrontal cortex and temporal cortex because these two areas have often fallen out of sync when someone loses their memory. Researchers were able to nudge these areas back into synchronising these simulations.

The study included 42 participants in their 20s as well as 42 others aged between 60 and 76 (Getty Images)

The study included 42 participants in their 20s as well as 42 others aged between 60 and 76. During the control, the older participants were less able to recall images on a screen than the younger group. However, during and after 25 minutes of brain stimulation they did just as well.

“The end result was rapid improvement in working-memory performance that outlasted a 50 min post-stimulation period,” researchers wrote in the paper.

“The results provide insight into the physiological foundations of age-related cognitive impairment and contribute to groundwork for future non-pharmacological interventions targeting aspects of cognitive decline.”

According to Dr Reinhart, the benefits could go on for as long as five hours after the stimulation finished.