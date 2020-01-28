🔥Bradley Cooper’s ex: ‘I’m falling apart’🔥

Despite the fact that their relationship didn’t work out, Irina Shayk still feels “very lucky” to have been with Bradley Cooper.

In the new issue of British Vogue, the 34-year-old model — who split from Cooper, 45, after four years in June 2019 — made some rare, reflective comments on their relationship.

“I think we’ve been very lucky to experience what we had with each other,” Shayk told the magazine. “Life without B is new ground.”

Though the two co-parent daughter Lea De Seine Shayk Cooper, 2, “It’s hard to find a balance between being a single mum and being a working woman and provider,” Shayk said. “Trust me, there are days I wake up and I’m like, ‘Oh my God, I don’t know what to do, I’m falling apart.’”

Still, despite the occasional existential crisis, Shayk remains admirably philosophical about the pair’s split.

“I think in all good relationships you bring your best and your worst — it’s just the nature of a human being,” she said, adding, “Two great people don’t have to make a good couple”.

In June 2019, she told Harper’s Bazaar she still believed in marriage despite her split a month earlier.

“Everyone looks at (marriage) differently,” she said. “Do I believe in marriage? Yes, of course. I’m not the kind of person who is against it.”

WHY THEY SPLIT

Last year, The Sun revealed how Cooper and Shayk’s relationship crumbled amid mounting speculation over Cooper and his A Star Is Born co-star Lady Gaga’s relationship.

While they battled for six months to save the relationship, Cooper’s work commitments clashed with the Russian model’s desire for a settled family life with their two-year-old daughter Lea.

A confidante told The Sun: “From the outset, Irina loved the privacy she had with Brad.

“For months Brad and Irina managed to keep their dating a secret. It was fantastic for her after living a very public life with Cristiano (Ronaldo).

“She and Brad found lots of time for each other, even though both were working a lot as she travelled the world modelling and he spent long periods on film sets.”

