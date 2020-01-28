🔥Brad Pitt wears a name tag at Oscars nominees luncheon in case people don’t know who he is🔥

Brad Pitt, we’re sure you’ll all agree, is pretty famous.

Even if you only have a passing interest in cinema, you’ll know his name. Heck, even if you’ve listened to a Shania Twain album you’ll know his name.

So it’s tickled us that even superstar/heartthrob/A-lister Brad had to wear a name tag at the 92nd Oscars nominees luncheon.

All those up for a nod at next month’s Academy Awards were invited to mingle, bask in each other’s glory and pose for a rather impressive group picture at the Ray Dolby Ballroom at LA’s Hollywood & Highland.

And ahead of his predicted success at the ceremony for his role as Cliff Booth in Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, Brad, 56, was looking every inch the leading man as he hit the grey carpet for the event.

The actor looked dashing as ever in a grey suit with an open-necked white shirt – he’s too cool for a tie, obvs – while he rocked longer hair.

But once inside the luncheon, Brad decided to make sure there were no awkward moments in small talk by pinning a name tag to his lapel.

The tag read: ‘Brad Pitt. Actor in a Supporting Role, Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood’ – just in case you’ve missed the last two decades of cinema and celebrity gossip as well as Brad’s awards season run for the Quentin Tarantino film.

It seemed Pitt was one of the only celebs who chose to wear his name tag, as the star was seen chatting to Harriet actress Cynthia Erivo, who had opted not to drive a pin through her amazing green printed blazer.

The Oscars nominees luncheon gave Brad a chance to have a catch up with bestie and Once Upon A Time In Hollywood co-star Leonardo DiCaprio, after Pitt confessed the actor’s nickname for him is ‘lover’.

Swoon.

And we’re guessing Brad was happy to avoid any more bombshell run-ins with ex-wives, following the reunion that broke the internet.

At the Screen Actors Guild Awards, the award-winner ran into ex-wife Jennifer Aniston, who also won a best actress nod for her role in The Morning Show, and their tactile display had us all fawning over a possible spark between the two.

In fact, it’s since been claimed that Jen, 50, has gone on a number of dates with her former spouse.

Probably for the best that Aniston isn’t Oscar-nominated this year – our hearts couldn’t take it.

Brad is the favourite to take the best supporting actor Oscar on 9 February, but faces stiff competition from Anthony Hopkins (The Two Popes), Joe Pesci (The Irishman), Al Pacino (The Irishman) and Tom Hanks (A Beautiful Day In The Neighbourhood).





