🔥Brad Pitt wears a name tag at Oscars nominees luncheon in case people don’t know who he is🔥

Mary Smith
4
0
Brad Pitt, we’re sure you’ll all agree, is pretty famous.

Even if you only have a passing interest in cinema, you’ll know his name. Heck, even if you’ve listened to a Shania Twain album you’ll know his name.

So it’s tickled us that even superstar/heartthrob/A-lister Brad had to wear a name tag at the 92nd Oscars nominees luncheon.

All those up for a nod at next month’s Academy Awards were invited to mingle, bask in each other’s glory and pose for a rather impressive group picture at the Ray Dolby Ballroom at LA’s Hollywood & Highland.

And ahead of his predicted success at the ceremony for his role as Cliff Booth in Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, Brad, 56, was looking every inch the leading man as he hit the grey carpet for the event.

The actor looked dashing as ever in a grey suit with an open-necked white shirt – he’s too cool for a tie, obvs – while he rocked longer hair.

But once inside the luncheon, Brad decided to make sure there were no awkward moments in small talk by pinning a name tag to his lapel.

The tag read: ‘Brad Pitt. Actor in a Supporting Role, Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood’ – just in case you’ve missed the last two decades of cinema and celebrity gossip as well as Brad’s awards season run for the Quentin Tarantino film.

It seemed Pitt was one of the only celebs who chose to wear his name tag, as the star was seen chatting to Harriet actress Cynthia Erivo, who had opted not to drive a pin through her amazing green printed blazer.

The Oscars nominees luncheon gave Brad a chance to have a catch up with bestie and Once Upon A Time In Hollywood co-star Leonardo DiCaprio, after Pitt confessed the actor’s nickname for him is ‘lover’.

Swoon.

And we’re guessing Brad was happy to avoid any more bombshell run-ins with ex-wives, following the reunion that broke the internet.

At the Screen Actors Guild Awards, the award-winner ran into ex-wife Jennifer Aniston, who also won a best actress nod for her role in The Morning Show, and their tactile display had us all fawning over a possible spark between the two.

In fact, it’s since been claimed that Jen, 50, has gone on a number of dates with her former spouse.

Probably for the best that Aniston isn’t Oscar-nominated this year – our hearts couldn’t take it.

Brad is the favourite to take the best supporting actor Oscar on 9 February, but faces stiff competition from Anthony Hopkins (The Two Popes), Joe Pesci (The Irishman), Al Pacino (The Irishman) and Tom Hanks (A Beautiful Day In The Neighbourhood).



Oscar nominations 2020 list

Best picture

Ford v Ferrari

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Little Women

Marriage Story

1917

Once Upon A Time In… Hollywood

Parasite

Actor in a leading role

Antonio Banderas – Pain and Glory

Leonardo DiCaprio – Once Upon A Time In… Hollywood

Adam Driver – Marriage Story

Joaquin Phoenix – Joker

Jonathan Pryce – The Two Popes

Actress in a leading role

Cynthia Erivo – Harriet

Scarlett Johansson – Marriage Story

Saoirse Ronan – Little Women

Charlize Theron – Bombshell

Renee Zellweger – Judy

Actor in a supporting role

Tom Hanks – A Beautiful Day In The Neighbourhood

Anthony Hopkins – The Two Popes

Al Pacino – The Irishman

Joe Pesci – The Irishman

Brad Pitt – Once Upon A Time In… Hollywood

Actress in a supporting role 

Kathy Bates – Richard Jewell

Laura Dern – Marriage Story

Scarlett Johansson – Jojo Rabbit

Florence Pugh – Little Women

Margot Robbie – Bombshell

Directing

Martin Scorsese – The Irishman

Todd Phillips – Joker

Sam Mendes – 1917

Bong Joon Ho – Parasite

Quentin Tarantino – Once Upon A Time In… Hollywood

Costume design

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Little Women

Film editing

Ford v Ferrari

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Parasite

Animated short film

Dcera (Daughter)

Hair Love

Kitbull

Memorable

Sister

Live action short film

Brotherhood

Nefta Football Club

The Neighbours’ Window

Saria

A Sister

Sound editing

Ford v Ferrari

Joker

1917

Once Upon A Time In… Hollywood

Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker

Sound mixing

Ad Astra

Ford v Ferrari

1917

Once Upon A Time In… Hollywood

Original score

Joker

Little Women

Marriage Story

1917

Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker

Animated feature film

How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

I Lost My Body

Klaus

Missing Link

Toy Story 4

Cinematography

The Irishman

Joker

The Lighthouse

1917

Once Upon A Time In… Hollywood

International feature film

Corpus Christi

Honeyland

Les Miserables

Pain and Glory

Parasite

Makeup and hairstyling

Bombshell

Joker

Judy

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil

1917

Original song

I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away – Toy Story 4

I’m Gonna Love Me Again – Rocketman

Breakthrough

Into The Unknown – Frozen

Stand Up – Harriet

Production design

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

1917

Once Upon A Time In… Hollywood

Parasite

Visual effects

Avengers: Endgame

The Irishman

The Lion King

1917

Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker

Adapted screenplay

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Little Women

The Two Popes

Original screenplay

Knives Out

Marriage Story

1917

Once Upon A Time In… Hollywood

Parasite

