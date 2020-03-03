🔥Brad Pitt Reportedly Being Eyed To Play The MCU’s Version Of Superman🔥

Brad Pitt dropped by for a surprise cameo in 2018’s Deadpool 2, playing invisible mutant Vanisher for a split second in a hilarious blink-and-you’ll-miss-it appearance. Though just a fun brief role, it got fans wondering whether the star could ever join the Marvel universe in a much bigger capacity and We Got This Covered has now heard that Marvel Studios is in the process of trying to find the right role for the Oscar-winning actor. We even know of one possibility being considered.

Sources close to WGTC – the same ones who previously told us that Taskmaster would be the main villain of Black Widow and that a She-Hulk show was happening – say that Marvel is eyeing up Brad Pitt for the role of Hyperion. A few months ago, we brought you the news that the star was being looked at for a major villainous part – possibly Kang or Galactus – but now it seems Kevin Feige and co. have decided that they’d rather have Pitt on board as a hero. Then again, if the villain role they want him for is only a voice one, then he could perhaps even pull double duty like Josh Brolin (who plays Thanos and Cable).

For those unfamiliar, Hyperion is a deliberate pastiche of DC’s Superman. He’s had many different origins over the decades, but he’s usually an Eternal, so you can see why Marvel is looking to introduce him into the MCU now, following The Eternals. Hyperion is the leader of the Squadron Supreme, a takeoff of the Justice League, whose other members all resemble DC heroes, too (see: Nighthawk (Batman), Power Princess (Wonder Woman) and Whizzer (Flash)).

This all follows on from reports back in April which said Marvel was developing a Hyperion movie. At the time, we heard that the project was still being formulated, so it wasn’t clear whether it could end up as a solo film for the hero or become a team-up flick about the whole Squadron. Either way, though, it’d be pretty ironic if Marvel manages to get this in theaters before DC releases another Superman or Justice League pic, don’t you think?