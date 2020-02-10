🔥Brad Pitt, Billie Eilish and the Parasite cast pose for 'glambot' video portraits on 2020 Oscars red carpet🔥

The hottest luxury and A List news

It has now become customary for awards shows to take the red carpet one step further with ‘moving’ portraits.

This year, you’ll have seen dramatic slow motion red carpet videos at the Grammys and Golden Globes – and the video portraits made yet another comeback last night at the Oscars, with Brad Pitt, Billie Eilish and the cast of Parasite joining the fun.

The brainchild of director Cole Walliser for E! News, the trippy portraits – which have since become known as ‘glambots’ – see stars stand on a spot and perform for a robot-controlled high speed camera.

This video of Walliser explaining how it all works to Ariana Grande at the Grammys went viral:

Walliser, who frequently posts behind the scenes videos from the glambot on his social media, revealed that his booth last night was located right next to the Oscars grand staircase – meaning it was in a perfect place for stars to jump in at will.

Here’s some of our favourites from the Oscars.

The entire cast of Parasite

Parasite won big honours at the Oscars, but before the cast had even walked in they’d already won best glambot.

Theirs was full of finger guns, as well as Choi Woo-Shik managing the most impressive jump ever made on an Oscars red carpet.

Brad Pitt

Even Walliser knew Pitt dropping by his station was “the pinnacle”.

Channeling his stuntman character Cliff Booth, he squared up to the camera and threw up his fists.

Natalie Portman

Besides being one of the best dressed on the night, Natalie Portman used her outfit to make a subtle statement at the Oscars about its lack of diversity.

The names of all the snubbed female directors, including Greta Gerwig, were embroidered onto her cape and she proudly showed the detail off in her glambot.

Billie Eilish

Never one to miss an opportunity for a wild manicure, Billie Eilish showed off her black talons as she posed for her video portrait.

The singer performed with her brother for the Oscars’ In Memoriam segment.

Janelle Monae

Only Monae could have pulled off her austere glambot, as she regally stared down the camera as it came towards her.

Laura Dern

Oscar winner Dern flashed a smile as she posed for the camera.

Mindy ​Kaling

The Late Night star was effortlessly chic as she flipped her hair and smiled for the camera.

Cynthia Erivo

Erivo (who was the only person of colour nominated for an acting Oscar this year) also threw up her hands to reveal her transparent and teal stiletto nails.

Questlove

The musician broke it down with a funky dance move for his glambot, rather than opting for the standard coy over the shoulder look.

Spike Lee and Tonya Lewis Lee

The award-winning director marched to the beat of his own drum for his glambot, glancing off to the side rather than into the lens as he threw up a peace sign alongside his wife Tonya Lewis Lee.

The 2 on his lapel could be seen very clearly, while the 4 on the other side was slightly obscured – a reference to the late Kobe Bryant’s basketball number.

Lilly Singh

Talk show host Lilly Singh hilariously sneaked skittles into the Grammy Awards but she was less subtle this time around, taking a gigantic bite into a cookie as she whipped her dress around.