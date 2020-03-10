Brad Miller strikes fast for two RBIs while Flaherty extends Cardinals shutout streak

FORT MYERS, Fla. — It wasn’t the most efficient outing, but it was effective enough for the Cardinals to run their streak of shutout innings to 12 innings with three more from Jack Flaherty against Boston.The Cardinals righthander held a 2-0 lead through his three innings of work.Flaherty needed 68 pitches to get the nine outs from the Red Sox lineup. He allowed three hits and walked two, and he had to sidestep trouble often. He struck out five to do so, but the pitch count was costly. Flaherty was able to continue what started Monday in a win at Hammond Stadium against the Twins. Three pitchers combined for nine scoreless innings vs. the Twins.Daniel Ponce de Leon threw five of them.The Cardinals took a 2-0 lead for Flaherty with a two-out, two-run single by Brad Miller in the first inning. Miller returned to the lineup after missing more than a week with a sore back, and against the Red Sox lefty starter he lashed a single over the reach of the second baseman to take advantage of a bases-loaded at-bat.The Sox halted the Cardinals’ scoreless streak in the bottom of the fourth when Johan Oviedo allowed a run. The righthander pitched one inning and got three strikeouts to carry the game to Class AAA starter Jacob Woodford.The Cardinals lead, 2-1, going into the fifth inning.Brad Miller returns to Cardinals lineup as Flaherty shoots for five innings vs. BostonInto the crucible the Cardinals go Tuesday afternoon as major-league baseball adjusts to new policies regarding media access and fan interaction and, all at the same time, Boston braces for the results of the commissioner’s investigation in its alleged sign-stealing schemes.Resolution was expected two weeks ago, then a week ago, and then any minute now. Red Sox manager Ron Roenicke still has the “interim” tag as he’s running games and running spring because the club is waiting to remove it until the fog of the investigation clears.Meanwhile, the Cardinals keep chugging toward opening day.Brad Miller (sore back) returns to the lineup after missing more than a week with the injury. Manager Mike Shildt said he needs to see “health” and comfort from Miller in what could be a few innings of work Tuesday. There is still time for the lefthanded hitter to make his case for the bench. The Cardinals signed him to a one-year, $2 million deal at the start of spring training to offer a lefthanded-hitting option for the bench and a competitor with Yairo Munoz and Tommy Edman for that role.Munoz’s release this past week clears the way for Edman and Miller to make the team as the spare infielders, and both players have taken turns at shortstop to show their ability to spell Paul DeJong.Jack Flaherty will aim for five innings or 75 pitches, mirroring what Daniel Ponce de Leon did Monday against Minnesota.Here’s the lineup that will back him: 1. Tommy Edman, 2B2. Paul DeJong, SS3. Tyler O’Neill, LF4. Matt Wieters, C5. Rangel Ravelo, 1B6. Brad Miller, 3B7. Harrison Bader, CF8. Andrew Knizner, DH9. Dylan Carlson, RFThe order of the lineup is interesting, especially after Shildt stayed with his starters for most of the game Monday at Hammond Stadium. This lineup is built to get at-bats early and often for Edman, DeJong and of course the catcher Wieters, while prospect Carlson is likely to play the whole game in right field, but come in at the tail end of the lineup.His playing time will increasingly be a tell for how the Cardinals are leaning with where he’ll open the season, especially if other outfielders produce in the opportunities they are getting.The lineup Flaherty will face is solid, even if it’s Mookie-less.1. Andrew Benintendi, LF2. Rafael Devers, 3B3. J.D. Martinez, DH4. Xander Bogaerts, SS5. Mitch Moreland, 1B6. Kevin Pillar, RF7. Christian Vazquez, C8. Jackie Bradley, Jr., CF9. Jonathan Arauz, CFCheck back throughout the afternoon here at C-Beat and StlToday.com for coverage from JetBlue Park — Fenway South — and the Cardinals afternoon exhibition against the Sox.

