Brad Miller returns and delivers as Cardinals’ rebuilt, blended bench starts to take shape

St. Louis Cardinal infielder Brad Miller throws during fielding practice at St. Louis Cardinals spring training on Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, in Jupiter, Fla. The Cardinals signed LH-hitting infielder Miller to a $2 million deal on Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

Laurie Skrivan

FORT MYERS, Fla. — For one part of the Cardinals’ plan for a rebuilt bench, the offer came later than he hoped.For the other, it arrived in the nick of time.Brad Miller, a former starter at shortstop, signed as a free agent on the eve of spring training, and was drawn by a major-league offer and the chance to find a fit as the lefthanded-hitting utility fielder the Cardinals have long coveted. Rangel Ravelo had a lucrative agreement to play in Korea this year and was awaiting the Cardinals’ approval, when they, having altered their roster, presented him a different idea: Be their one-hit wonder in a pinch.The left-right combination the Cardinals imagine for their bench contributed to the Cardinals’ lone rally Tuesday against Boston at JetBlue Park, coming from different sides of the plate and different avenues to the same opportunity. And same reality. He who hits, sticks.“They told me there would be a lot of opportunities for me, but they weren’t really sure where it was going to be,” Miller said. “They wanted me to join a really good group of guys. From my standpoint, all I wanted to do was get my foot in the door.”Miller returned from a sore back to the starting lineup Tuesday to handle third base and deliver the Cardinals’ two runs in a 3-2 loss. The 30-year-old newcomer had not appeared in a game since Feb. 27, and as he rested and recovered the look of the Cardinals’ roster around him shifted, dramatically. The incumbent utility infielder, Yairo Munoz, skipped at least one scheduled appointment with the team doctors and returned home to the Dominican Republic. In an abrupt move, the Cardinals released Munoz, and he became a free agent Monday. Clarity continued to come to the bench Tuesday.With Munoz gone, the Cardinals no longer have any of the hitters who took more than 20 pinch-hit at-bats for them. Ravelo is the returning leader with a .250 average (five-for-20) and five RBIs in pinch-hit spots. The Cardinals see him as the replacement for Jose Martinez, one of the leading pinch-hitters in the game, who was traded to Tampa Bay just in time to keep Ravelo from heading to Korea.“We were just waiting on the Cardinals to give consent,” he said.Including Ravelo, five of the six players who took at least 15 pinch-hit at-bats were righthanded, all as part of a team that leaned hard right as well. Miller brings that lefthanded sock that also had a .938 OPS and a .600 slugging percentage against righthanded pitchers last season.The Cardinals have five spots on their 26-man roster for the bench, and Miller would join backup catcher Matt Wieters and complement switch-hitter Tommy Edman, Ravelo and a fourth outfielder, like Lane Thomas.Manager Mike Shildt stressed that there are still a couple spots open for competition. But the answers are increasingly obvious. As part of the Cardinals’ two-run rally in the first inning Tuesday, Edman drew a walk, Ravelo loaded the bases with a two-out walk, and Miller lined a single off a lefty over the second baseman’s head for a quick two-out, 2-0 lead. Later in the game, Thomas entered and stole a base.“There are a lot of different ways we look to compete,” Shildt said. “We let them come in for defense. Thomas did take a bag when it was there. There are a lot of different variables you look for in your bench, and they’re all independent of each other. We don’t want a redundancy, necessarily.”As the Cardinals seek ways to improve the offense, they’re workshopping a new look to the top of the order and upgrading the work for pitchers but also eyeing the bench for a boost. The Cardinals’ pinch-hitters ranked in the National League’s lower-third for on-base percentage and ninth for OPS (.688), and until Edman roared into a starting role the complements were lacking.This spring, Ravelo has played first, left and right to see how many positions he might fit in the case of a double-switch. Edman and Miller will also see time in the outfield in the closing weeks of spring, and both have received reps at shortstop. Rookie Edmundo Sosa remains a contender for the bench because of his glove, but it’s the bats of Miller, Ravelo and Edman that the Cardinals see as movable pieces — and productive.Miller took several at-bats during live batting practice Monday in Jupiter, Florida, to ready for his return to the lineup. Tuesday was the year anniversary of his first spring game in 2019, so he feels there is plenty of time to gather momentum and timing for the season.He’s already better having learned a lesson about rushing.“In the past, I’ve ignored how my body has felt, and I ended up doing some real damage,” Miller said. “Some of my hip injuries I’ve had stemmed from something small that I played through them and pushed them and it was not very smart. I didn’t communicate properly. I wanted to use my experience, my bad experience before, and the goal is to be ready for opening day. All systems go.”Miller finished one-for-two in the game, and he had grounders that tested him at third base. In the fifth, he moved to his left, spun and threw to first in time to get Boston’s cleanup hitter Xander Bogaerts by a step.Ravelo singled later in the game to finish one-for-three. He and Edman lead the team in spring at-bats with 35 and 36, respectively. Only Paul DeJong (13) and Dylan Carlson (10) have more hits than the two bench bats. Ravelo talked about preparing “physically and mentally for what could happen in the fifth inning, the sixth inning, or whatever inning and coming off the bench.”When the Cardinals pivoted and had him stay, he knew why.“I’ve had some good years hitting-wise,” he said, leaving the ballpark Tuesday evening, “and I think that’s what is guiding their decision to keeping me here.”As long as he does, they will.

