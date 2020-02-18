🔥Boy Scouts of America files for bankruptcy amid hundreds of new sex abuse claims🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

Boy Scouts of America (BSA) has filed for bankruptcy protection as it faces new legal battles over thousands of cases of alleged sexual abuse.

Scores of lawyers are seeking settlements on behalf of several thousand men who say they were molested as scouts by scoutmasters or other leaders decades ago.

The alleged victims are only now eligible to sue because of recent changes in statute-of-limitations laws.

The 110-year-old organisation made the filing on Tuesday in a court in Wilmington, Delaware, as it tries to negotiate a potentially mammoth compensation plan that will allow it to survive.

Legal experts have said it could be one of the largest and most complex bankruptcies ever seen.

A compensation fund could surpass a billion dollars (REUTERS)

The organisation could be forced to sell off some of their vast property holdings, including campgrounds and hiking trails, to raise money for a compensation fund that could be in excess of a billion dollars (£770m).

Spokesman for the Scouts Evan Roberts said local scouting programs will still continue.

“Local councils are not filing for bankruptcy because they are legally separate and distinct organisations,” he said.

The Boy Scouts’ finances have been strained in recent years by declining membership and sex-abuse settlements.

The number of youths taking part in scouting has dropped below two million, down from more than four million in peak years of the 1970s.

The financial outlook worsened last year after New York, Arizona, New Jersey and California passed laws making it easier for victims of long-ago abuse to file claims.

Teams of lawyers across the US have been signing up clients by the hundreds to sue the Boy Scouts.

Most of the newly surfacing cases date to the 1960s, 1970s and 1980s.

BSA has been a pillar of American civic life for generations and a training ground for future leaders.

Achieving the rank of Eagle Scout has long been a proud accomplishment that politicians, business leaders, astronauts and others put on their resumes and in their official biographies.